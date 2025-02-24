Dubai's new Parkin App simplifies parking with instant payments and reservations

Dubai introduces the Parkin app, offering seamless parking solutions with real-time space availability, wallet management, and a 'PayLater' option for deferred payments.

Dubai's new Parkin App simplifies parking with instant payments and reservations
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

Dubai: Dubai drivers will now have access to a dedicated Parkin app, allowing them to conveniently pay for public parking as well as parking spots managed by developers. In addition to payment, the app offers features such as settling fines, disputing charges, and requesting refunds. The goal of the app is to streamline parking management, enhance accessibility, and contribute to efficient urban mobility.

Users can register in three ways: by creating an account, using UAE Pass, linking their RTA account, or filling out the Parkin registration form.
The Parkin app comes with a range of features designed to enhance user convenience, including wallet management for easy top-ups, vehicle management, and seasonal subscription services.

One dead as Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox's Bazar area attacked by miscreants, chaos on camera (WATCH)

A real-time parking finder helps users locate available spaces, while an advanced search function allows them to quickly find both on-street and off-street parking options with live availability updates.

For added flexibility, the app includes a 'PayLater' option, enabling deferred payments.

Drivers can also schedule parking in advance, allowing them to add future bookings to their calendar for easy reference. Additionally, the app integrates parking permits into device wallets, keeping all parking-related information in one place for seamless access.

