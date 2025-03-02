Renault Kwid to Maruti Suzuki Alto: Top 5 affordable CNG cars in India

Discover the top 5 most affordable CNG cars in India, offering excellent mileage and value for money. This list includes models from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, and Renault, highlighting their key features and fuel efficiency.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

Looking for a fuel-efficient and eco-friendly car without breaking the bank? CNG cars are becoming increasingly popular in India due to their lower running costs and reduced emissions. If you're planning to switch to a CNG vehicle, we've got you covered! Here's a list of the top 5 most affordable CNG cars that offer great mileage, impressive features, and excellent value for money.
 

budget 2025
article_image2

1. Renault Kwid

Renault has adopted Honda's strategy by providing a CNG alternative for its vehicles. Instead of Renault, authorized dealers will install the CNG, which comes with a three-year warranty, unlike manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. The CNG kit will be paired with the 1-liter normally aspirated engine trim, however Renault has not disclosed the power output numbers.

The base gasoline variant produces 92.5 Nm at 4150–4350 rpm and 68 horsepower at 5500 rpm. The cost of the CNG kit is an extra Rs 79,000. Ex-showroom Delhi prices for the fuel variant range from Rs 4,69,500 to Rs 6,44,500.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

 

article_image3

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Alto is Maruti Suzuki's most reasonably priced CNG car. The LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG are the two trim levels that are offered; they are priced at Rs 5,83,499 and Rs 6,04,501, respectively. The 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Alto CNG produces 56 horsepower at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm at 3400 rpm. A 5-speed manual transmission is attached to it. The Alto CNG returns 33.85 km/kg, according to Maruti.

Also Read | Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Top 6 safest electric cars in India as per Bharat NCAP ratings

article_image4

3. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG are the two models of the tall boy S-Presso CNG, and they are priced at Rs 5,91,500 and Rs 6,11,500, ex-showroom, respectively. Its 998cc naturally aspirated gasoline engine generates 82.1 Nm at 3400 rpm and 56 horsepower at 5300 rpm. A 5-speed manual transmission is attached to it. According to the automaker, the mileage is 32.73 km/kg.

article_image5

Tata Tiago CNG car

4. Tata Tiago CNG car

Numerous segment-first features, such as a twin-cylinder tank, direct CNG start, and, best of all, an AMT option, are included in the Tiago CNG. There are three AMT and five manual versions available. Ex-showroom, the AMT ranges from Rs 7,84,990 to Rs 8,74,990, while the manual lineup starts at Rs 5,99,990 to Rs 8,19,990. Fuel efficiency for the 1.2-liter engine is 26.49 km/kg for the manual and 28.06 km/kg for the automatic, with 72.3 horsepower and 95 Nm of torque.

Also Read | Tata Curvv EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 must-see electric SUVs that could be your perfect match

article_image6

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG, the two versions of the Wagon R CNG, with respective prices of Rs 6,54,601 and Rs 6,99,500. A 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 56 bhp at 5300 rpm and 82.1Nm at 3400 rpm powers the Wagon R. A 5-speed manual transmission is attached to it. The Alto CNG returns 33.47 km/kg, according to Maruti.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kia Syros crosses 20000 bookings in India Most popular variants and colors revealed gcw

Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more gcw

2025 Skoda Kodiaq coming in April? Check variants, exteriors, interiors and more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-seater spotted testing! Check expected exterior, interior, price and more

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs? gcw

Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

India auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report AJR

India's auto industry poised for moderate growth; premium and SUV segments to outperform: Report

Recent Stories

UAE Gold Rate on March 2 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 2: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate

Bajaj GoGo electric auto unveiled: 251km range, innovative features and dual models gcw

Bajaj GoGo electric auto unveiled: 251km range, innovative features and dual models

New bat species discovered in Sri Lanka by Osmania University-led research team ddr

New bat species discovered in Sri Lanka by Osmania University-led research team

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Bajaj Pular NS125 unveiled know specifications price and other details gcw

Bajaj Pulsar N125, Bajaj Pulsar NS125 unveiled – Know specifications, price and other details

Mumbai SHOCKER! Auto driver stabbed over Rs 10; police arrest one, hunt for second accused ddr

Mumbai SHOCKER! Auto driver stabbed over Rs 10; police arrest one, hunt for second accused

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Video Icon
Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Video Icon
ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Video Icon
MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon