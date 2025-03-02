Renault Kwid to Maruti Suzuki Alto: Top 5 affordable CNG cars in India

Discover the top 5 most affordable CNG cars in India, offering excellent mileage and value for money. This list includes models from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, and Renault, highlighting their key features and fuel efficiency.

Looking for a fuel-efficient and eco-friendly car without breaking the bank? CNG cars are becoming increasingly popular in India due to their lower running costs and reduced emissions. If you're planning to switch to a CNG vehicle, we've got you covered! Here's a list of the top 5 most affordable CNG cars that offer great mileage, impressive features, and excellent value for money.



1. Renault Kwid Renault has adopted Honda's strategy by providing a CNG alternative for its vehicles. Instead of Renault, authorized dealers will install the CNG, which comes with a three-year warranty, unlike manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. The CNG kit will be paired with the 1-liter normally aspirated engine trim, however Renault has not disclosed the power output numbers. The base gasoline variant produces 92.5 Nm at 4150–4350 rpm and 68 horsepower at 5500 rpm. The cost of the CNG kit is an extra Rs 79,000. Ex-showroom Delhi prices for the fuel variant range from Rs 4,69,500 to Rs 6,44,500.

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto The Alto is Maruti Suzuki's most reasonably priced CNG car. The LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG are the two trim levels that are offered; they are priced at Rs 5,83,499 and Rs 6,04,501, respectively. The 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Alto CNG produces 56 horsepower at 5300 rpm and 82.1 Nm at 3400 rpm. A 5-speed manual transmission is attached to it. The Alto CNG returns 33.85 km/kg, according to Maruti.

3. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso The LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG are the two models of the tall boy S-Presso CNG, and they are priced at Rs 5,91,500 and Rs 6,11,500, ex-showroom, respectively. Its 998cc naturally aspirated gasoline engine generates 82.1 Nm at 3400 rpm and 56 horsepower at 5300 rpm. A 5-speed manual transmission is attached to it. According to the automaker, the mileage is 32.73 km/kg.

Tata Tiago CNG car

4. Tata Tiago CNG car Numerous segment-first features, such as a twin-cylinder tank, direct CNG start, and, best of all, an AMT option, are included in the Tiago CNG. There are three AMT and five manual versions available. Ex-showroom, the AMT ranges from Rs 7,84,990 to Rs 8,74,990, while the manual lineup starts at Rs 5,99,990 to Rs 8,19,990. Fuel efficiency for the 1.2-liter engine is 26.49 km/kg for the manual and 28.06 km/kg for the automatic, with 72.3 horsepower and 95 Nm of torque.

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R The LXI (O) CNG and VXI (O) CNG, the two versions of the Wagon R CNG, with respective prices of Rs 6,54,601 and Rs 6,99,500. A 998cc naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 56 bhp at 5300 rpm and 82.1Nm at 3400 rpm powers the Wagon R. A 5-speed manual transmission is attached to it. The Alto CNG returns 33.47 km/kg, according to Maruti.

