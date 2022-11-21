Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked

Aaftab Poonawalla, who ran the Instagram food blog "HungryChokro," had studied Hotel Management in Mumbai. He had worked as a trainee chef at a five-star hotel, and the cops wanted to question the staff to find new leads in the case.

Following the latest development in Shraddha Walker's murder case, the Delhi police will question accused Aaftab Poonawalla's ex-colleagues at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai where he worked as a trainee chef. Aaftab Poonawalla, who ran the Instagram food blog "HungryChokro," had studied Hotel Management in Mumbai. He had worked as a trainee chef at a five-star hotel, and the cops wanted to question the staff to find new leads in the case. The police are interviewing people who knew Aaftab and Shraddha, including the secretary of a housing society where Aaftab lived with his family and Shraddha's work manager, whom she had messaged about her domestic abuse.

Following reports, Aaftab learned how to cut and store meat, which he claimed helped him do the same with Shraddha Walker's dead body after strangling and chopping her into pieces.

According to the secretary of the housing society where Aaftab and his family used to live, the family vacated the house 20 days ago and rented it out. He added that he has no idea where they are now. The family's phone number is currently switched off.

Aaftab, the accused, lived with Shraddha in three apartments in Mumbai, including the Kenny Apartment, Regal Apartment, and White Hills Apartment.

A team of Delhi police has been camping in the Vasai area of Maharashtra since Friday to investigate the Shraddha Murder case, in which her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Walker to death, chopped her body into 35 pieces, and dumped it in the national capital's Chhatarpur area.

