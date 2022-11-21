Mangaluru blast case: Accused 'inspired' by ISIS? police seize explosives from his house

Hailing from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, Shariq was travelling in an autorickshaw with a pressure cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries, when it exploded on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Saturday.

In a recent development in the Mangaluru blast case, Police found materials that go into making bomb from the accused Mohammed Shariq's Mysuru residence. It is reportedly said that Shariq was "influenced and inspired" by a global terrorist organisation.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar said the police are trying to find out the 24-year old's links with people outside Karnataka.

"His handler was Abdul Mateen Taha from Suddaguntepalya (in Bengaluru) on whom the National Investigation Agency has announced a reward of Rs five lakh," the ADGP said. He also said that Shariq was "influenced and inspired" by a (terrorist) organisation with global presence.

Shariq suffered burn injuries, and is currently being treated in a city hospital and unable to speak.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police has termed the explosion "an act of terror" with intention to cause serious damage. They are probing the incident along with central agencies.

"We found matchbox, sulphur, phosphorus, batteries, circuit and nut and bolts from the (Shariq's rented) house (in Mysuru). Mohan Kumar, the owner of the house, was not aware of these activities," Kumar said.

Taha was the "main handler". He along with Khwaja and Mohammed Pasha from Tamil Nadu were booked under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru in 2020. Apart from Taha, Arafat Ali from Thirthahalli was also like his handler, he added.

He was also involved in painting objectionable graffiti in Mangaluru earlier and was later released on bail. His name had also earlier surfaced when a communal clash broke out over putting up the Hindutva ideology Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's photo at a public place on August 15 in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga.

(With inputs from PTI)