Chaos erupts as YouTuber showers currency notes worth Rs 50,000 from Kanpur flyover, faces cops action| WATCH

A YouTuber's attention-seeking stunt in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur turned a busy street into a scene of chaos after he threw Rs 50,000 in Rs 200 notes from a flyover, causing people to scramble for the falling cash. The dramatic spectacle, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media, drawing the attention of authorities. The police have since summoned the content creator and initiated legal action.

YouTuber Zayed Hindustani first cut a cake on the flyover before tossing Rs 50,000 into the air. As the banknotes rained down, pedestrians, motorists, and passersby rushed to grab whatever they could, leading to traffic disruptions and a scene of utter disorder.

The video clearly showed people abandoning their vehicles and running across the road to collect the flying cash. Kanpur police swiftly intervened, warning that such stunts pose serious risks to public safety and law enforcement.

Officials urged the public not to engage in similar acts for online clout, cautioning that strict action would be taken against offenders.

YouTuber summoned, apologizes for stunt

Following the uproar, police from the Jajmau station summoned Zayed Hindustani for questioning. During the interrogation, Zayed admitted that he donates 30% of his YouTube earnings to the poor but acknowledged that his latest stunt was misguided.

He submitted a written apology and pledged not to repeat such actions in the future. Meanwhile, police confirmed that a case has been registered and legal proceedings against him are underway.

