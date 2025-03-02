Chaos erupts as YouTuber showers currency notes worth Rs 50,000 from Kanpur flyover, faces cops action| WATCH

A YouTuber's attention-seeking stunt in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur turned a busy street into a scene of chaos after he threw Rs 50,000 in Rs 200 notes from a flyover, causing people to scramble for the falling cash.

Chaos erupts as YouTuber showers currency notes worth Rs 50,000 from Kanpur flyover, faces cops action (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

A YouTuber's attention-seeking stunt in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur turned a busy street into a scene of chaos after he threw Rs 50,000 in Rs 200 notes from a flyover, causing people to scramble for the falling cash. The dramatic spectacle, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media, drawing the attention of authorities. The police have since summoned the content creator and initiated legal action.

YouTuber Zayed Hindustani first cut a cake on the flyover before tossing Rs 50,000 into the air. As the banknotes rained down, pedestrians, motorists, and passersby rushed to grab whatever they could, leading to traffic disruptions and a scene of utter disorder.

The video clearly showed people abandoning their vehicles and running across the road to collect the flying cash. Kanpur police swiftly intervened, warning that such stunts pose serious risks to public safety and law enforcement.

Officials urged the public not to engage in similar acts for online clout, cautioning that strict action would be taken against offenders.

YouTuber summoned, apologizes for stunt

Following the uproar, police from the Jajmau station summoned Zayed Hindustani for questioning. During the interrogation, Zayed admitted that he donates 30% of his YouTube earnings to the poor but acknowledged that his latest stunt was misguided.

He submitted a written apology and pledged not to repeat such actions in the future. Meanwhile, police confirmed that a case has been registered and legal proceedings against him are underway.

Also read: SC issues notice on Ashish Chanchlani's plea to quash FIR in India's got latent controversy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai SHOCKER! Auto driver stabbed over Rs 10; police arrest one, hunt for second accused ddr

Mumbai SHOCKER! Auto driver stabbed over Rs 10; police arrest one, hunt for second accused

Asianet News LIVETHON: Youth Congress announces statewide football tournament to raise awareness on drug abuse anr

Asianet News LIVETHON: Youth Congress announces statewide football tournament to raise awareness on drug abuse

'Heard loud roar, gasped for air, thought it was the end': Survivor share Uttarakhand avalanche horror shk

'Heard loud roar, gasped for air, thought it was the end': Survivor share Uttarakhand avalanche horror

Human remains found in Telangana tunnel collapse as rescuers battle silt, rising water levels ddr

Human remains found in Telangana tunnel as rescuers battle silt, rising water levels

Chamoli Avalanche: IAF, SDRF intensify rescue ops as 4 remain missing in Uttarakhand vkp

Chamoli Avalanche: IAF, SDRF intensify rescue ops as 4 remain missing in Uttarakhand

Recent Stories

UAE Gold Rate on March 2 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 2: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold rate

Bajaj GoGo electric auto unveiled: 251km range, innovative features and dual models gcw

Bajaj GoGo electric auto unveiled: 251km range, innovative features and dual models

New bat species discovered in Sri Lanka by Osmania University-led research team ddr

New bat species discovered in Sri Lanka by Osmania University-led research team

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Bajaj Pular NS125 unveiled know specifications price and other details gcw

Bajaj Pulsar N125, Bajaj Pulsar NS125 unveiled – Know specifications, price and other details

Mumbai SHOCKER! Auto driver stabbed over Rs 10; police arrest one, hunt for second accused ddr

Mumbai SHOCKER! Auto driver stabbed over Rs 10; police arrest one, hunt for second accused

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Video Icon
Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Video Icon
ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Video Icon
MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon