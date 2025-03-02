Chamoli Avalanche: IAF, SDRF intensify rescue ops as 4 remain missing in Uttarakhand

Rescue operations continue in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli after the February 28 avalanche. IAF helicopters, SDRF, and the Army are aiding efforts. Fifty BRO workers were rescued, four died, and four remain missing. Harsh weather hampers search operations, but authorities are working at full capacity.

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): A Mi-17 helicopter is set to airlift the drone-based Intelligent Buried Object detection system for search operations on Sunday in the avalanche affected areas in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as per Indian Air Force officials.

IAF Cheetah helicopters have been engaged in rescue operations in the Mana area of Chamoli since Saturday in the avalanche that happened at the BRO camp near Mana village in Joshimath on February 28.



Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said, "The weather has supported us. A total of 54 (BRO workers) were missing, 50 have been rescued, and four people have lost their lives. Four people are still missing, and a search and rescue operation is going on, and we hope that we will find them soon."

Injured BRO workers are being airlifted for further treatment at Joshimath Army Hospital.

A team of SDRF left with a victim locating and a thermal image camera today to search for the remaining workers trapped under snow after the avalanche. As per the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, SDRF Ridhim Agarwal, an expert team of SDRF has been sent to the site of the incident via helicopter from Sahastradhara with a Victim Locating Camera (V.L.C) and Thermal Image Camera to search for the workers missing during the avalanche in Mana. The search will be carried out with the help of the equipment (Victim Locating Camera (V.L.C) and Thermal Image Camera).



Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari on Saturday said that 24 rescued Border Road Organisation (BRO) workers have been receiving treatment in Joshimath, while one individual has been sent to AIIMS Rishikesh via air ambulance after an injury to his spine.

The Chief Minister had yesterday conducted an aerial survey of the avalanche-affected area this morning. The Chief Minister met the workers undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital and inquired about their well-being.

He directed the District Magistrate that there should be no shortage of necessary resources in the search and rescue operation and said the Central Government is also providing all the necessary assistance. District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, while providing information said, "57 BRO labourers lived in containers there, out of which 2 labourers were on leave. Out of 55 workers, ITBP and the Army have conducted a rapid search and have rescued 50 people so far. The Central Government and the State Government have sent 4 helicopters. With their help, 25 workers have been brought to Jyotirmath so far."

The Uttarakhand government also released a detailed report on the avalanche that occurred near the BRO camp at Mana Gate in Joshimath on February 28, 2025. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing at a war footing under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

As per the report, rescued individuals have been airlifted to Joshimath and are receiving treatment at the Army Hospital. Nearly 200 personnel from disaster management forces, including the Army, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, district administration, police, health department, and fire services, are engaged in relief efforts.



The Army helipad near the Mana base camp has been prepared for emergency operations. Heavy snowfall continues to pose challenges, with snow accumulation of 6-7 feet in Badrinath and road closures at multiple locations. Efforts are underway to clear the 5-6 km stretch blocked due to snowfall near Badrinath.

At 10 AM on March 1, Uttarakhand Sub Area GOC Major General Prem Raj and Brigadier Harish Sethi visited the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) to assess ongoing military-led rescue operations and assured full support. (ANI)

