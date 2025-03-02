Human remains found in Telangana tunnel as rescuers battle silt, rising water levels

Rescue teams found human remains in the Telangana tunnel collapse site, where eight workers remain trapped. Efforts are hindered by silt, rising water, and debris, while officials race to clear access. Medical teams are on standby.

Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced on Saturday that rescue teams have discovered what are believed to be human remains inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, where eight workers have been trapped since the roof collapse on February 22.

Addressing the media at the site, Krishna Rao confirmed that four remains were found near tunnel boring machine (TBM) parts, while another four were located nearby. The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) assisted in pinpointing these locations using ground-penetrating radar, marking five critical sites for silt removal, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

Rescuers struggle with silt, water, and foul odor

The silt accumulation—standing at a height of 9 feet in some areas—has severely hampered efforts. A strong foul smell was detected in the five identified locations, further indicating the presence of remains. Officials expect silt removal to be completed by Sunday afternoon, potentially leading to the discovery of the missing workers.

Despite round-the-clock desilting efforts, the operation remains challenging due to rising water levels mixed with thick slush. Personnel from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and rat miners are manually clearing the debris. To speed up dewatering, three 5 HP motors were deployed, while locomotives transport the removed slush outside the tunnel, the TOI report said.

Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management Arvind Kumar told TOI that silt levels range from 1.5 meters to 3 meters, and clarity is expected on key sites by Sunday.

The LoCo, a vehicle used to transport men and materials, has now reached 13.5 km into the tunnel after clearing TBM debris, up from 12 km earlier. However, access to the exact roof collapse site remains blocked by the massive TBM.

To address this, South Central Railway teams are using ultrathermic cutters to clear debris, a process expected to be completed by Sunday afternoon. Additionally, SCCL officials confirmed that a damaged conveyor belt, which loosened four days ago, will be repaired by Sunday afternoon to aid in transporting broken equipment inside the tunnel.

With rescue operations intensifying, the Telangana government has stationed medical teams, ambulances, and oxygen supply units outside the tunnel. Doctors are on standby, ready to assist both the trapped workers and rescue personnel if needed.

Meanwhile, Jupally Krishna Rao criticized the Opposition for politicizing the SLBC tunnel accident 'without knowing the seriousness of the accident'. He highlighted, "Experts from about 11 organizations are constantly engaged in rescue operations. Rescue operations are being hampered by mud, mud, and water in the tunnel."

