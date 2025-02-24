UAE govt announces working hours for federal authorities for Ramadan 2025

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced the official working hours for federal employees during Ramadan 2025.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced the official working hours for federal employees during Ramadan 2025. As per the circular, ministries and federal authorities will operate from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM Monday through Thursday, while Friday’s working hours will be 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

FAHR also highlighted that ministries and federal entities have the flexibility to implement remote work or flexible schedules, provided they adhere to the approved daily working hours.

In celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan, FAHR extended its best wishes to the UAE’s leadership, citizens, and residents.

