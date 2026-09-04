Zscaler reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results, beating Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and issued an upbeat revenue and earnings outlook for fiscal 2027.

Zscaler posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 on revenue of $898.2 million, surpassing consensus expectations as enterprise demand for Zero Trust and AI security solutions accelerated.

Annual recurring revenue surged 25% year over year to reach $3.77 billion, fueled by record large-deal momentum.

For FY27, the cloud security firm projects total revenue between $3.908 billion and $3.938 billion, with adjusted EPS of $4.86 to $4.90, exceeding analyst projections.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $898.2 million, up 25% year over year, topping Wall Street expectations as businesses rushed to secure AI-driven workflows.

Adjusted earnings reached $1.19 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.09. The cloud security company narrowed its GAAP net loss to $3.4 million, or $0.02 per share, from $17.6 million a year earlier. Annual recurring revenue climbed 25% to $3.77 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Jay Chaudhry attributed the gains to adoption of Zscaler’s Zero Trust architecture, highlighting a 50% sequential rise in AI security bookings.

For fiscal year 2026, revenue rose 25% to $3.353 billion, while adjusted net income grew to $704.2 million, or $4.21 per share. Full-year operating cash flow hit $1.13 billion.

“The core competency we bring to the table is pretty unique, and as the adoption of AI agents happens, the market will recognize more and more that Zscaler is a critical player,” Chaudhry told CNBC in an interview.

ZS stock ended Thursday 3% higher, but slipped about 1.8% after-hours. Investors were wary of the stock’s revenue growth relative to its cybersecurity peers such as Palo Alto (PANW), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Okta (OKTA).

View this Stocktwits post

In addition, growth in high-value customers (with ARR above $1 million) has faltered over the quarters.

Q1 And FY27 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Zscaler expects revenue of $935 million to $939 million and adjusted EPS of $1.15 to $1.16, compared to average expectations of $927 million and adjusted EPS of $1.08 per share.

For full-year fiscal 2027, the company forecasts revenue of $3.908 billion to $3.938 billion, with annual recurring revenue of $4.396 billion to $4.426 billion. Full-year adjusted earnings are expected to range from $4.86 to $4.90 per share.

ZS Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

ZS stock has lost 22.4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<