Record quarterly revenue and strong earnings helped PL beat Wall Street estimates, while softer near-term guidance could test the rally.

Planet Labs’ Q2 revenue surged 58% year-over-year to $116.1 million, topping the $104.22 million consensus estimate.

The company posted adjusted EPS of $0.02, beating the analyst estimate of a loss of $0.02.

Stocktwits retail sentiment remained “extremely bullish” as traders highlighted the double beat and strong backlog despite a softer Q3 outlook.

Planet Labs (PL) reported strong second-quarter results on Thursday after the market close, with revenue and earnings beating Wall Street estimates.

PL shares gained more than 8% after-hours at the time of writing, while Stocktwits retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ following the company’s double beat.

PL Delivers Q2 Revenue And Earnings Beat

Planet Labs’ second-quarter revenue increased 58% year-over-year to $116.1 million, topping the consensus estimate of $104.22 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02, which was above the analyst estimate of a loss of $0.02. Second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $13.9 million, compared with $6.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Planet Labs ended the quarter with around $753.1 million in remaining performance obligations (RPOs), of which 46% apply to the next 12 months. Second-quarter backlog stood at $814.9 million, with 50% applying to the next 12 months.

“Planet delivered an outstanding second quarter, with record revenue of $116.1 million, representing 58% year-over-year growth and our fourth consecutive quarter of meeting or exceeding the Rule of 40,” said Will Marshall, Planet’s co-founder, CEO and chairperson.

PL Q3 Revenue Guidance Falls Below Estimates

Despite the strong second-quarter results, Planet Labs’ third-quarter revenue guidance came in below the analyst consensus. For the third quarter of fiscal 2027, ending October 31, 2026, the company expects revenue of $101 million to $105 million, below Wall Street’s $114.49 million consensus estimate, according to Fiscal.ai.

Planet Labs expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of around $6 million to $1 million for the quarter. Capital expenditures are expected to be about $30 million to $37 million.

Planet Labs Raises FY27 Revenue Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2027, Planet Labs expects revenue of $430 million to $441 million, compared with the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA profit of $3 million to $10 million, while capital expenditures are expected to be between $100 million and $115 million for the year.

PL Stock: Retail Traders Remain Extremely Bullish

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for PL remained ‘extremely bullish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘extremely high’ in the same period.

A bullish Stocktwits trader called it a “double beat,” and added that they were a “clean beat,” with 58% year-over-year growth that “blew past” expectations.

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Another trader said, “You cannot have a better earnings report than this one,” calling the double beat “way beyond expectations.” The trader added Planet Labs is a “massive player in the space sector” and that “the ride is only beginning.”

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A third trader pointed to the softer Q3 guidance, stating that it was mainly due to “contract timing + investment” and “not because demand disappeared.”

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PL stock has lost 2.7% year-to-date.

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