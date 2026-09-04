Tesla said on its website on Thursday that interested customers can now hail the cybercab for errands, commuting, or more, through its robotaxi app in limited areas of Austin, Texas.

Tesla began offering robotaxi services in Austin in June 2025, using only Model Y vehicles.

Initially, customers booking a robotaxi will not be able to choose between a Cybercab and a Model Y but will be assigned based on availability, the company said.

The company is holding an invite-only launch event for the production variant of the vehicle in Austin.

Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA) closed up 5% on Thursday but slipped marginally after hours as investors await updates from the company’s invite-only Cybercab launch event, though the company said it has rolled out the vehicles in limited areas of Austin.

According to posts on X from individuals who received an invite for the event, Tesla has prohibited them from sharing anything on social media until the event is over. The event was slated to start at 4:45 p.m. CDT. It is unclear at the time of writing if the event was on track.

Rides Commence In Austin

However, Tesla said on its website on Thursday that interested customers can now hail the cybercab for errands, commuting, and more via its robotaxi app in limited areas of Austin, Texas. The website places the vehicle, without a steering wheel or pedals, alongside its Model Y vehicles and the company’s concept vehicle, the Robovan, slated to enter production in the future, hinting that the new vehicles will not replace the company’s existing fleet of Model Y robotaxis but supplement them.

Tesla began offering robotaxi services in Austin in June 2025, using only Model Y vehicles. Model Y vehicles currently operate as robotaxis in Tampa and Miami, Florida, and Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Texas.

Initially, customers booking a robotaxi will be assigned a Model Y or Cybercab based on availability, the company said. It also noted that children under 13 are not permitted to ride in a Cybercab. Minors aged 13-17 are permitted if they are accompanied by an adult, the company said.

Cybercab Launch And Pricing

Tesla first showed the Cybercab at its October 2024 “We, Robot” event: a two-seat electric coupe with butterfly doors, no steering wheel, and no pedals. The company calls it a purpose-built, fully autonomous vehicle for its Robotaxi fleet. Tesla said earlier this year that production has begun at Giga Texas. The event on Thursday is slated to unveil the production version of the vehicle.

Elon Musk has said the vehicle should cost under $30,000 to buy and about 20 cents per mile to operate at scale, with rider fares in the 30- to 40-cent range after taxes. Tesla has also said high-volume production could eventually reach millions of units a year.

According to a support page on Tesla’s website, customers can purchase a fleet or an individual Cybercab vehicle for commercial use by filling out a form. It is unclear if the vehicle is priced below $30,000 as promised.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high.’

Stocktwits users expressed disappointment that the company did not make the event public.

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Another opined that the stock will slump at the market open on Friday.

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TSLA stock has fallen 16% year-to-date.

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