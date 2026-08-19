Space investment topped $55 billion in 2025 and hit a record $36 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

Goldman expects space to become a major industrial pillar spanning communications, defense, AI and logistics.

ASTS has 13 satellites in orbit and partnerships covering more than 3 billion mobile subscribers.

RKLB posted record revenue of $234 million and secured major Space Force and MDA Space contracts.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Rocket Lab (RKLB), Intuitive Machines (LUNR) and Redwire (RDW) are in focus after Elon Musk predicted that the emerging space economy would grow far beyond Goldman Sachs’ $1.8 trillion forecast.

On Tuesday, ASTS fell 6%, LUNR declined 5%, while RKLB and RDW each dropped 4%.

Musk Sees Space Boom Beyond $1.8 Trillion

“It will be much bigger,” Musk said on X in response to a post about Goldman’s “Second Space Age” report. “Space is bigger than big,” the SpaceX CEO added. “Earth is super tiny by comparison.”

The global space economy is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035 as orbital infrastructure becomes more important to communications, defense, AI and logistics. “Space is becoming a new pillar of the industrial economy,” Goldman said, adding that companies controlling launch capacity, satellite production, orbital infrastructure and space-derived data will influence where value accumulates.

According to Goldman's report, the space ecosystem attracted more than $55 billion in 2025 and a record $36 billion in the first quarter of 2026, while aerospace companies raised $89 billion through IPOs since the start of 2025.

Reusable rockets, smaller satellites and cheaper manufacturing have fueled the sector’s expansion. Goldman said launch costs have fallen sharply, citing a decline from $65,400 per kilogram aboard the Space Shuttle in 1981 to $1,500 using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy today.

ASTS And RKLB Target Space Connectivity

AST SpaceMobile is building a constellation to deliver broadband directly to ordinary smartphones. The company has partnerships with more than 60 mobile operators covering over 3 billion subscribers and a contracted backlog of $1.3 billion.

AST now has 13 large communications satellites in orbit and is scaling production toward six per month. Goldman said low-Earth-orbit networks could eventually make connectivity “ambient,” extending service to areas where terrestrial networks are unreliable or uneconomic.

Rocket Lab, meanwhile, reported record quarterly revenue of $234 million and backlog of $2.36 billion.Recent wins include $397 million and $266 million Space Force contracts, alongside a $143 million MDA Space deal supporting Globalstar’s direct-to-device network. Rocket Lab is also developing its medium-lift Neutron rocket, while maintaining its Electron launch cadence.

LUNR, RDW Push Into Space Infrastructure

Intuitive Machines received authorization to proceed on a multi-satellite communications program worth more than $600 million. The company is broadening beyond lunar landers into Earth science, defense spacecraft and communications infrastructure. Goldman said sustained activity around the moon could eventually support industries spanning transportation, construction, energy and tourism.

Redwire reported record quarterly revenue of $117.1 million, a record 27.8% gross margin and contracted backlog of $542.1 million. Alongside its space and defense businesses, Redwire is targeting microgravity drug development through SpaceMD. Goldman identified biomanufacturing as one industry that could benefit as in-space manufacturing matures.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS, RKLB, LUNR, RDW?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward ASTS, RKLB and RDW was ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume, while LUNR bucked the trend with ‘extremely bullish’ sentiment and ‘extremely high’ chatter.

Over the past year, LUNR surged 113%, RKLB climbed 76%, RDW gained 43% and ASTS rose 39%.

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