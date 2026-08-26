Rum Group, Merck, and Newmont shares surged to annual highs amid positive company catalysts, Wall Street optimism, and a rise in gold prices.

RUM stock surged more than 9% at close after the company announced a six-year, $13.7 billion GPU services deal.

MRK stock closed up nearly 4% as Wall Street optimism poured in over its positive melanoma trial data.

NEM stock was up 2.5% on Tuesday as higher gold prices and continued momentum over its recent Nevada Gold Mines joint venture attracted investor buy-ins.

Shares of RUM Group Inc. (RUM), Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) and Newmont Corp. (NEM) surged to 52-week highs on Tuesday amid positive company-related news, broader economic gains, and growing Wall Street optimism.

RUM stock surged more than 9% at close after the company announced a six-year, $13.7 billion GPU services deal.

MRK stock closed up nearly 4% as Wall Street optimism poured in over its positive melanoma trial data.

NEM stock was up 2.5% on Tuesday as higher gold prices and continued momentum over its recent Nevada Gold Mines joint venture attracted investor buy-ins.

Rumble Rockets On GPU Services Deal, Optimism For Quake AI

RUM shares jumped to a 52-week high of $10.60 on Tuesday, putting it on track for a fifth consecutive week in the green, after it announced a deal with an unnamed U.S. cloud customer worth $13.7 billion.

CEO Chris Pavlovski said the new deal will allow the unit to compete with CoreWeave, Nebius and other neocloud companies.

The deal is significant for Rumble’s Quake AI, giving it a significant foothold in the space as the company competes with established neocloud operators. The deal encompasses GPU capacity and related services at the company’s planned Georgia data center.

The company said that the deal will be split into three parts, with the final component depending on the customer approving the delivery schedule.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RUM stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. Shares have surged more than 60% so far in 2026.

Merck Gains From Wall Street Optimism Over Its Cancer Treatment Trial Results

MRK stock clocked a fresh annual high of $156.92, putting it on track for its best monthly gains this year, as Wall Street analysts hiked price targets on the company after positive Phase 3 INTerpath-001 trial results for melanoma treatment.

Argus analyst Jasper Hellweg raised the price target on Merck to $170 from $145 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, as per TheFly. The firm said that in recent months, Merck has announced multiple positive developments in recent months, including regulatory approvals, clinical advancements, and merger and acquisition activity. Looking ahead, the analyst expects the company to benefit from its strong pipeline, including leading pipeline products.

Wolfe Research analyst Alexandria Hammond raised the price target on Merck to $180 from $155 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The analyst said that it views the positive melanoma data as "derisking" the platform in other tumors. Following the Keytruda loss of exclusivity in 2029, Keytruda QLEX with intismeran should insulate some of the erosion, the analyst said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MRK stock dropped from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours. The company's shares have gained nearly 47% year-to-date.

Newmont Benefits From Increasing Gold Prices, Joint Venture Agreement

NEM stock jumped to an annual high of $135.29 on Tuesday, extending gains to five consecutive sessions. The company’s shares have gained on rising gold prices and its recent update on its Nevada joint venture.

Earlier this month, Newmont and Barrick reached an agreement to resolve all outstanding disputes and expand their Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. As per the agreement, Newmont will pay Barrick $1.95 billion for the contributed assets.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been on an upward climb in recent months, gaining nearly 14% in the last month, according to data from TradingView.

Economist Peter Schiff said in a post on X, “$NEM, the world's largest gold mining company, hit a new record high today, despite the gold price needing to rise another 20% to match its record high. This shows investors are finally pricing in sustained higher gold prices and a lasting increase in miners' future earnings.”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around NEM stock improved from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over 24 hours. The company's shares have jumped more than 33% this year.

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