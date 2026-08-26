Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi raised the price target on Strategy to $175 from $130, implying an upside of about 38% from its current price.

As per Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on MSTR stock is $232.29, implying an upside of more than 83% from its last close.

In a regulatory filing, Strategy announced that it did not buy or sell any Bitcoin from Aug. 17-23.

MSTR stock is up nearly 36% in August, but is down more than 19% this year.

Strategy (MSTR) shares are on track to clock their best monthly gains in 2026 even as Wall Street is turning more optimistic on the company.

Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi raised the price target on Strategy to $175 from $130, implying about 38% upside from its current price. He maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

For context, MSTR stock is up nearly 36% in August, but is down more than 19% this year.

Wall Street Stance On MSTR

Canaccord said the setup for Strategy shares has materially brightened over the past few weeks, driven by a combination of company-specific and macro factors converging.

Meanwhile, as per Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on MSTR stock is $232.29, implying an upside of more than 83% from its last close.

Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, 14 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating, while one analyst rates it a ‘Hold.’ No analysts have a ‘Sell’ rating on MSTR shares.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Moves And USD Reserves

In a regulatory filing, Strategy announced that it did not buy or sell any Bitcoin from Aug. 17-23. The company owns 840,447 BTC as of Aug. 25, about 4% of total supply.

BTC is currently trading at $78,559.14, after crossing the $80,000 mark earlier on Monday.

The company added that it had sold 18.26 million of its Class A shares for $2.01 billion in net proceeds during the same week.

Meanwhile, Strategy also said it maintains a U.S. dollar reserve intended to support dividend payments on its preferred stock and interest on its outstanding indebtedness. As of Aug. 23, 2026, the USD Reserve and USD Cash balance were $5.10 billion and $1.59 billion, respectively.

MSTR Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing, with message volumes climbing nearly 66% in the last 24 hours.

One user said, “$MSTR $BTC Asian and The Algos will do a liquidity sweep and then send it up to $130+ tonight!”

Another user said, “$MSTR is this the bus to 1000?”

However, one bearish user said, “$MSTR proven at this point ur not even really maximizing your gains buying this company. it should be much higher but if you notice it's not. many reasons for that which won't be changing. it's just the reality of buying these common shares.”

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