Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden anticipates the defense contractor will secure a substantial portion of contracts for the U.S. government’s ambitious space-based defense program.

Northrop Grumman expects to secure a significant share of the U.S. administration's space-based missile defense initiative, a program that could eventually exceed $1 trillion in total value.

Escalating worldwide geopolitical conflicts have triggered the strongest demand environment in recent history, prompting Northrop to expand its manufacturing footprint by over 2 million square feet.

The defense giant remains confident in its capacity to handle both the B-21 bomber and the Navy’s next-generation F/A-XX fighter program.

Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) is positioning itself to capture a significant portion of the U.S. government's proposed "Golden Dome" space-based defense architecture, according to Chief Executive Officer Kathy Warden.

Speaking on Tuesday at a Bloomberg News event in Washington, Warden said the initiative, which could ultimately carry a price tag exceeding $1 trillion, is quickly turning into a tangible business opportunity for major defense firms.

"We have an architecture, we have programs, and we are executing on those programs," Warden told Bloomberg. While acknowledging that the initiative will involve multiple industry players, she emphasized that Northrop has the capability to participate in nearly every element of the architecture and expects to secure a "decent share" of the overall effort.

The Golden Dome program represents one of the most comprehensive proposals for space-based missile defense since the 1980s Strategic Defense Initiative. Warden noted during the interview that technological advancements have made the required systems significantly more affordable than in previous decades.

NOC stock ended Tuesday 1.2% lower and stabilized around 0.1% higher after-hours.

Production Expansion And Global Demand

Warden pointed to heightened geopolitical instability, including ongoing warfare in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, as the primary driver behind an unprecedented surge in worldwide defense spending.

To prepare for elevated long-term demand, Northrop has opened more than 20 new facilities and added over 2 million square feet of manufacturing space across the United States over the past two years. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering more than 100 B-21 Raider stealth bombers to the U.S. Air Force.

NOC also announced on Tuesday that its unit received a $215.93 million contract modification for the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) Site 2 program.

Contending For Next-Gen Naval Aircraft

Beyond space defense and strategic deterrence, Warden expressed confidence in Northrop’s capacity to take on additional high-profile Pentagon awards without straining existing commitments.

The U.S. Navy is currently deciding between Northrop and Boeing Co. (BA) for the development of its stealthy F/A-XX next-generation fighter aircraft, with a contract decision anticipated as early as September.

NOC Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

NOC stock has lost 6.13% year-to-date.

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