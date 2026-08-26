On Monday, the Trump administration finalized a $1.55-billion funding package aimed at building domestic supply chains and reducing reliance on China.

Investors treated the move as a clear signal of continued government backing for the industry, and buying spread through the group.

CRML, USAR, MP, as well as UUUU, IDR and NB rallied on Tuesday.

Critical Metals also benefited from its own recent developments, including progress at its Tanbreez rare-earth project in Greenland slated for commercial production within three years.

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) closed 21% higher on Tuesday, driven mainly by broader optimism in rare-earth and critical-minerals stocks, which also buoyed peers MP Materials (MP) and USA Rare Earth (USAR).

Trump Push

On Monday, the Trump administration finalized a $1.55-billion funding package aimed at building domestic supply chains and reducing reliance on China. The package includes equity investment, debt support and long-term purchase commitments. Investors treated the move as a clear signal of continued government backing for the industry, and buying spread through the group on Tuesday.

USA Rare Earth (USAR), the company at the center of the government package, closed 6% higher because the funding supports its planned purchase of a key rare-earth project in Brazil and includes equity, debt and long-term purchase commitments.

Larger producer MP Materials (MP) also advanced 5% as the policy push to build domestic supply chains benefits the firm, which already runs the main U.S. rare-earth mine and is expanding magnet production.

Among smaller explorers, Energy Fuels (UUUU) gained 7% on the strength of its existing U.S. processing facility, Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) rose 2% as a pure junior rare-earth play, and NioCorp Developments (NB) climbed 5% because its Nebraska project targets other critical minerals the government wants to stockpile.

Progress On Key Projects

Critical Metals also benefited from its own recent developments. Last week, the company adjusted the terms of its planned acquisition of European Lithium, introducing a price collar designed to protect shareholders from excessive dilution.

Chief executive Tony Sage also said in an interview that the company’s main Tanbreez rare-earth project in Greenland, which holds one of the biggest undeveloped deposits of rare-earth metals outside China, remains on schedule for commercial production within three years.

How Did CRML Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRML stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted that the Greenland Tanbreez project is a precious asset worth billions from Critical Metals.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user cheered the rally across the sector.

View this Stocktwits post

CRML stock has gained 17% year-to-date, while MP added 19% and USAR 63%.

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