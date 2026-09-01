Nvidia was ARK’s biggest August purchase, with roughly 548,000 shares added during the month.

ARK shifted within AI chips, buying Nvidia, Broadcom, and Cerebras while cutting AMD.

ARK also added Block, Circle and Coinbase, increasing its exposure to crypto and financial infrastructure.

The biotech trades point to a rotation within genomics and gene editing rather than an exit from the sector.

Cathie Wood spent August reshuffling ARK Invest’s portfolio, cutting millions of shares of software and consumer-growth companies while building positions in Nvidia (NVDA), SpaceX (SPCX), Broadcom (AVGO) and crypto-related stocks.

Tesla (TSLA) was the big exception, with no trades around the EV-maker in August. ARK maintained its position, with reports putting its Q2 Tesla holdings at about $1.16 billion.

The biggest move by shares sold was Roblox (RBLX), with ARK unloading roughly 2.6 million shares during the month, according to the August trade data. Other large reductions included Tempus AI (TEM), Shopify (SHOP), Twist Bioscience (TWST), AMD (AMD) and Palantir (PLTR).

On the buy side, Nvidia (NVDA) led the pack at roughly 547,900 shares, followed by SpaceX at about 386,900 shares, Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) at 380,000 shares and Circle Internet Group (CRCL) at 273,300 shares.

Summary of ARK Invest’s August trades. | Source: Datawrappr/Stocktwits/ARK Invest

Nvidia, SpaceX Anchor ARK’s AI Infrastructure Bet

Nvidia was ARK′s single largest purchase of the month at 548,000 shares, followed closely by SpaceX at 387,000 shares. NVDA stock fell over 1% in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the AI bellwether remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day.

The SpaceX buying was aggressive even by ARK's standards, despite SpaceX's first public earnings report showing $18.4 billion in second-quarter (Q2) capital expenditures against just $7.8 billion in revenue, a burn rate that startled even bullish analysts.

ARK's Big Ideas 2026 report projects annual data-center systems investment climbing from roughly $500 billion in 2025 to about $1.4 trillion by 2030. In an August research note, the firm noted SpaceX’s plans to expand its terrestrial computing capacity and stated that investors were focusing too heavily on near-term capital spending.

SPCX stock also fell around 1% in pre-market trade amid broader market weakness. Retail sentiment around the Elon Musk-led enterprise trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Cloudflare (NET) rounded out the infrastructure trio with a 351,000-share purchase. ARK's biggest single Cloudflare purchase came right after the company's Q2 earnings beat. It posted $0.29 per share against an estimated $0.27 and revenue of $696.06 million, topping the $665.5 million forecast. ARK bought 114,134 shares worth roughly $32.5 million in one session.

NET stock fell around 1.5% in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment trending in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past day.

A Bet On The AI Chip Underdog

Cerebras Systems (CBRS), the wafer-scale AI chip startup positioning itself as a GPU alternative, drew some of ARK's most opportunistic buying of the month, totaling 163,000 shares.

Broadcom also drew fresh buying of 113,000 shares, even as the stock traded down 28% from its June all-time high amid scrutiny over a potential $370 billion debt load tied to its AI expansion.

CBRS stock fell around 1.8% in pre-market trade, while AVGO stock edged around 0.9% lower. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CBRS trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, while sentiment around AVGO dipped to ‘neutral’ from the ‘bullish’ zone.

ARK also increased exposure to the businesses building crypto's financial infrastructure. Block (XYZ), Circle and Coinbase (COIN) were among the key buys. Block became a particularly large purchase toward month-end, while Circle was accumulated across several funds. On Monday, ARK bought about $15.7 million of Block in ARKK.

Roblox Bears the Brunt of the Selling

Nothing in August's selling came close to Roblox, which ARK reduced by roughly 2.6 million shares over the month, a sustained, almost daily liquidation rather than a single decision. The pattern started early in the month, when ARK sold 506,000 shares on August 3.

The selling stands out because it isn't obviously tied to Roblox's posted Q2 results ahead of Wall Street’s estimates. The company reported 70% year-over-year daily active user growth to 151.5 million, and 70% bookings growth to $1.92 billion, with users aged 13 and older, a demographic Roblox has worked hard to expand beyond, now making up two-thirds of its user base.

RBLX stock edged 0.8% lower in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company rising to ‘bullish’ from’ bearish’ territory over the past day.

Tempus AI (TEM)and Shopify (SHOP) were the next-largest sales at 352,000 and 300,000 shares, alongside trims to Twist Bioscience, Palantir (PLTR), AMD, CrowdStrike (CRWD), Robinhood (HOOD), Deere (DE), and 10x Genomics.

Fund-Level Performance: Genomics, Not AI Infrastructure, Led the Pack

The fund that benefited most from August's trading wasn't the one most associated with ARK's AI infrastructure push. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) posted the strongest monthly gain among all six ARK funds at 22.48%.

ARK Invest’s fund performance over the month of August. | Source: Koyfin

ARKG's outperformance tracks with the fund's sustained buying in Intellia Therapeutics and Generate Biomedicines, both of which ARK kept adding to steadily rather than trading opportunistically.

ARKK's strong second-place showing reflects its broader mandate, capturing gains across Nvidia, SpaceX, Cerebras, and Cloudflare at the same time.

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