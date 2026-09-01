Investors are watching Planet Labs’ Q2 earnings closely as retail traders become bullish on steady demand for its satellite services.

Planet Labs sent Tanager-2 and 18 SuperDoves to Vandenberg Space Force Base for SpaceX’s Transporter-18 mission.

The company’s third launch of 2026 could expand daily imaging and hyperspectral capabilities.

Analysts are expecting $104.22 million in revenue and a loss of $0.02 per share for Planet Labs.

Planet Labs (PL) stock is drawing attention after the satellite-imaging company announced that Tanager-2 and 18 SuperDoves reached the launch site for SpaceX’s Transporter-18 mission. The update comes ahead of the company’s fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2027 results, with investors watching whether growing satellite demand can translate into sustained revenue momentum.

Planet Labs Sends Tanager-2 And 18 Satellites Toward SpaceX Launch

Planet Labs is preparing to expand its satellite network after sending a new hyperspectral spacecraft and 18 imaging satellites to California ahead of a planned SpaceX rideshare launch.

The company said on Monday that Tanager-2 and the 18 SuperDoves making up Flock 4J had reached Vandenberg Space Force Base. The satellites are scheduled to fly on SpaceX’s Transporter-18 mission, marking Planet’s third launch of 2026.

“This launch includes 18 SuperDoves that enable Planet’s daily scan mission, which underpins the AI-powered broad area solutions that are core to unlocking new markets, as well as Tanager-2, which is designed to double our hyperspectral capacity and halve revisit times to detect methane super-emitters and more as part of our project with Carbon Mapper!” said Will Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO, Planet Labs.

Planet Labs stock edged 0.7% lower in Tuesday’s premarket.

Tanager Brings Advanced Hyperspectral Imaging To Planet Lab’s Fleet

Tanager satellites use visible, near-infrared and shortwave-infrared imaging to collect detailed information across 426 spectral bands. The spacecraft is designed for about 30-meter spatial resolution, allowing Planet to identify specific materials and environmental changes that conventional imagery may miss.

Planet is developing the Tanager fleet alongside Carbon Mapper, which uses satellite data to locate and track methane emissions. Beyond methane detection, Planet expects hyperspectral data to serve industries such as mining, agriculture and environmental monitoring.

The update comes ahead of Planet Labs’s Q2 earnings on Sept.3. Analysts see $104.22 million in revenue with a loss of $0.02 per share, according to Fiscal AI data.

What PL Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “Sept 3rd is just around the corner and Planet Labs shows consistent demand for its services. Earnings should be stellar, out of this world! Get ready for the hyperjump to the mid 20's. SHORTS are going to be cooked!”

Another user said, “Seeing some interesting action ahead of Sept.3 earnings. Despite a 7% dip recently, big call buys are stacking up.”

PL stock has gained 0.6% year-to-date.

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