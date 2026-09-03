Cybercabs were spotted across Austin and Miami as Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet reached 420 vehicles.

Musk highlighted Cybercab’s potential cost advantage over Waymo and said comparisons still overlook the vehicle’s “operational efficiency.”

Gerber called Cybercab the “first physical AI EV vehicle,” praised Tesla’s software and hardware lead and said he was hoping for a successful launch.

Black praised Tesla but flagged its 220-times forward-earnings valuation, warning: “Never short a great company.”

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is drawing fresh attention ahead of Thursday’s Cybercab launch, putting the EV maker’s autonomy ambitions and premium valuation back in focus.

TSLA stock rose about 1% overnight heading into Thursday after ending the previous session 0.3% higher, and is on track to pare last week’s slide.

Musk Touts Cybercab Cost Advantage

CEO Elon Musk highlighted Cybercab’s potential cost advantage after a Tesla influencer shared a graphic comparing what $1 million could buy: eight Waymo vehicles at an estimated $125,000 each versus more than 50 Cybercabs at an Ark Invest estimate of $18,000 each. “And this doesn’t even take into account the operational efficiency of Cybercab,” Musk said on X.

“A Storm of Cybercabs,” he posted around midnight New York time.

Musk has previously said the two-seat vehicle, designed solely for autonomous operation, could eventually cost around $30,000. Tesla began producing some Cybercabs in April and has been testing them on public roads. However, the company has not disclosed the timing or full format of Thursday’s event, which it has promoted as “Exclusive Access: Cybercab.”

Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt said Cybercabs were “everywhere” in downtown Austin, making the city feel “so futuristic.” He separately reported sightings of more than 20 Cybercabs near Miami International Airport.

Merritt also noted that Tesla added 106 Model Ys to its Texas robotaxi fleet, bringing the registered total to 420. In a real-world cost comparison, he said four unsupervised Model Y robotaxi rides covering eight miles cost a combined $27.25, while a single 20-minute Uber ride cost $33, including the tip.

Ross Gerber Warms To Cybercab

Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber, a frequent Tesla critic, struck an optimistic tone. “The Tesla Cybercabs start on Thursday. That’s pretty cool,” Gerber said on X. “Hoping for a successful launch.” Gerber said that most automakers remain well behind Tesla in software and hardware, calling Cybercab the “first physical AI EV vehicle.” He also praised the vehicle’s appearance, saying Tesla should produce versions “for people to buy and drive” in the meantime.

Gerber’s optimism extended to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. He said version 14.3.8 produced “many less disengagements” and represented a “notable improvement,” though he cautioned that he still had to intervene too frequently.

The Cybercab launch also comes as Uber (UBER) cuts around 3,300 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, while reducing management layers and increasing investment in ride-hailing, delivery and robotaxis. “The irony, the day before the Tesla robocab launch. Thousands lose their jobs at Uber,” Gerber said, calling them “the first victims of the AI era.”

Why Gary Black Won’t Short Tesla

Meanwhile, Future Fund Managing Director Gary Black praised Tesla’s competitive strengths, while warning that its valuation is still stretched. “Never short a great company that sells at an expensive valuation,” Black said on X. Black called Tesla a “great company” with best-in-class tech, a meaningful manufacturing-cost advantage, exposure to major secular trends and a visionary leader who attracts engineering talent.

However, he noted that Tesla trades at about 220 times forward earnings compared with projected long-term earnings growth of 35%. The premium “gives investors reason to not own it, but not a reason to short it,” Black said.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TSLA jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a day ago amid a 19% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of September 3 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “380 lowkey in the cards if cybercab event goes well , but let’s not get too excited just yet”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said, “$TSLA im actually more bullish on this event than the previous robotaxi event due to the new fsd rollout. Its been nothing but positive reviews.”

View this Stocktwits post

So far this year, Tesla's stock has lagged its "Magnificent Seven" peers, making it the group's worst performer, down about 21%.

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