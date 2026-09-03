Take-Two shares have fallen after the GTA VI leak, but strong preview views and positive retail sentiment show that interest in the game remains strong.

Take-Two shares have fallen more than 16% from their July peak as the GTA VI leak pressured its premium valuation.

Take-Two has intensified its search for the GTA VI leaker, narrowing subpoenas to specific individuals.

Retail sentiment in Stocktwits remains ‘extremely bullish’.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) stock has slid into correction territory, down roughly 12% since Aug. 14, as a wave of leaked Grand Theft Auto VI footage rattled investors and escalated Take-Two's legal hunt for the source — even as the game's official Netflix preview shattered streaming records days later.

Take-Two Interactive stock inched 0.1% higher overnight, ahead of Thursday. The stock is headed for its worst week since February.

GTA VI Leak Undercuts Take-Two Interactive’s Rich Multiple

Take-Two has long commanded a premium valuation on the strength of GTA VI, the industry's most anticipated launch in over a decade. That premium is now being tested. Shares have fallen from an all-time high near $266 hit in early July to roughly $214 as of Sept. 2 — a decline of more than 16% from the peak and enough to formally place TTWO in correction territory, commonly defined as a drop of 10% or more from a recent high.

The stock fell further after “Cyberleek” shared unreleased GTA VI gameplay in mid August, revealing scenes and story details before the game’s Nov. 19 release.

Rockstar called the breach "heartbreaking," and Bank of America analysts described the leaked material as impressive but unlikely to change investor expectations materially. According to Koyfin data, TTWO stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 26.

TTWO’s Legal Fight Intensifies

Take-Two's pursuit of the leaker has escalated alongside the stock's decline. The company initially filed a batch of DMCA subpoenas targeting Discord, Microsoft, X and YouTube in an effort to unmask those responsible, later withdrawing its YouTube request after pushback from a federal judge.

According to a ZeroHedge report, in a new filing in the Southern District of New York, granted Monday, Take-Two said its investigation was "rapidly evolving," noting it had identified an additional Discord user and gathered more identifying information tied to servers where leaked clips spread. Unlike the broad, server-wide requests filed initially, the latest subpoena narrows in on specific individuals and was filed under seal, suggesting the investigation has made concrete progress.

However, the leak has not reduced interest in GTA VI. Rockstar’s 27-minute preview debuted on Netflix on Aug. 27 and became a huge hit, attracting 31.1 million views in four days and ranking No. 1 on Netflix’s English-language film chart in 87 of 93 tracked countries.

TTWO Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

A user said, “Down $30 a share in less than 1 month! One of the biggest retail heist I have seen in a while! All coordinated and planned with perfect timing! I knew this would happen too! This is was coming & would happen without a doubt! There was way too much retail bullishness going on w/ the GTA6 release. Too easy of a target!”

TTWO stock has declined over 15% year-to-date.

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