Michael Burry elaborated in his post on Substack that Fiserv stock “really fell hard,” about 80% since March 2025, but “was much higher not that long ago.”

Burry said that he believes the purchase is “worth repeating” as the stock has traded 439% of its shares outstanding since hitting its peak.

In its latest quarterly results, Fiserv cut its full-year 2026 financial outlook, reducing its 2026 organic revenue forecast to flat or down 1%, from previous expectations of 1% to 3% growth, and also lowered its adjusted earnings per share outlook.

Despite the negative catalysts, the investor said in a comment on a chat with users that he liked the volume signals on the stock.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) were up 0.23% in the overnight session late Wednesday, gaining momentum after ‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry named it among his list of ‘falling knives’ stocks.

In a post on Substack, Burry explained that falling knife stocks are ones that are down significantly, “typically but not always in steep fashion, without any technical support anywhere nearby.”

FISV stock, down nearly 80% since March 2025, fits this criterion, according to the investor.

Why Burry Likes FISV Stock

Burry elaborated in his post that FISV stock “really fell hard” but “was much higher not that long ago.”

He said that he purchased FISV at about $48, down 80% since March 2025. FISV stock is now trading at $51.98.

He said that he believes the purchase is “worth repeating” as the stock has traded 439% of its shares outstanding since hitting its peak, and “that is almost certainly enough for the shareholder base to have turned over.”

Why Has FISV Stock Dropped In Recent Months?

In its latest quarterly results, Fiserv cut its full-year 2026 financial outlook, reducing its 2026 organic revenue forecast to flat or down 1%, from previous expectations of 1% to 3% growth, and also lowered its adjusted earnings per share outlook.

Management pointed out weaker hardware sales to merchants, economic headwinds in regions like Argentina, and past cost-cutting measures that impacted customer service delivery.

The company has also been selling off amid leadership changes after the sudden departure of former CEO Mike Lyons, and mounting pressure from activist investors.

Despite these negative catalysts, Burry said in a comment on chat with users, that he liked the volume signals on the stock, and that has “completely turned over” the company’s “shareholder base and newer holders from these levels will be less likely to sell.”

FISV Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FISV stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing with a 14% increase in message volumes over 24 hours, as per platform data.

One user said, “$FISV SHORT THIS. SHORT CURLY.”

However, another user said, “$FISV I am still bullish however that latest PR they want to "reduce organizations silo's". I went and looked that up. Why would any company allow that sort of fragmentation? I realize "things' happen but really? Pay attention and focus!!”

FISV stock is down nearly 21% so far in 2026.

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