SpaceX surpassed a $2 trillion market valuation for the first time in nearly two months, driven by strong analyst forecasts, integration with Tesla's upcoming Cybercab, and a broader surge in major technology stocks.

SpaceX shares jumped more than 7%, clearing the $150 threshold and pushing its market cap back above $2 trillion.

Wall Street remains bullish on SpaceX, with analysts reporting an average price target of $222.32, representing a projected 48.5% upside, as per Koyfin.

The aerospace giant is expanding its integration with Tesla by equipping the Cybercab robotaxi with Starlink satellite internet.

SpaceX (SPCX) has rejoined the elite roster of $2 trillion public companies, rebounding from a volatile summer trading stretch.

A sharp rally in tech shares propelled the aerospace firm's stock past $150 per share during Thursday afternoon trading, marking a shift back into favor among Wall Street investors.

SPCX stock gained 6.4% to secure its $2 trillion valuation for the first time since early July at market close on Thursday, joining companies like Amazon (AMZN), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Market analysts continue to express confidence in the space exploration leader. Aggregated data from Koyfin indicates an average price target of $222.32 per share, pointing toward a potential 48.5% increase from current trading levels. Strong fundamental ratings and positive client notes in recent days have further bolstered investor sentiment.

Oppenheimer raised the firm's price target on SpaceX (SPCX) to $280 from $250 on Wednesday and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The firm says the company is differentiating itself through its unique vertically integrated AI platform.

Cross-Company Synergies Drive Momentum

The market resurgence coincides with gains at Tesla, another major venture led by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. Tesla shares surged on Thursday as investors prepared for an upcoming event showcasing its Cybercab robotaxi.

SpaceX plays a vital functional role in the autonomous vehicle project. The electric vehicle maker is integrating SpaceX’s satellite internet network, Starlink, into the Cybercab fleet. The space-based broadband connection is designed to prevent connectivity dropouts, reducing the risk of autonomous units being lost, while delivering high-speed 4K streaming for passengers.

SpaceX “has the ability to bring on infrastructure faster than anyone else, and is using this infrastructure and its data to improve its own models faster than anyone else,” Oppenheimer wrote in a note accessed by TheFly.

Broad Tech Market Momentum

SpaceX's stock jump aligned with a wider surge across the technology sector. Key indicators such as the Nasdaq 100 traded higher, while nearly every sector in the S&P 500 posted gains. Additional dealmaking activity across the sector, including Nvidia's (NVDA) announced acquisition of AI firm Hugging Face, helped push major mega-cap technology indexes near record levels.

SPCX Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

SPCX stock has lost 0.2% since its June listing.

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