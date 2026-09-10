Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Oklo with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $55 price target, implying an upside of about 29%.

Piper Sandler noted that the nuclear industry is supported by bipartisan federal policy and hyperscaler demand for reliable, carbon-free power.

The analyst highlighted Meta Platform's recent nuclear deal as spotlighting this urgency.

Piper Sandler noted that Oklo is one of the few vertically integrated developers positioned to capture AI-driven load growth as the industry moves toward commercial deployment.

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO) closed down nearly 2% on Wednesday and continued to decline overnight despite bullish coverage from Wall Street.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Oklo with an ‘Overweight’ rating and $55 price target, implying an upside of about 29%.

Despite this, retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

Why Does Piper See Upside In OKLO Stock?

According to The Fly, Piper Sandler noted that the nuclear industry is supported by bipartisan federal policy and hyperscaler demand for reliable, carbon-free power. The analyst highlighted Meta Platforms' (META) recent deal as spotlighting this urgency.

In January, Meta signed agreements with Vistra Corp (VST), private company TerraPower, and Oklo to unlock up to 6.6 gigawatts of new and existing nuclear capacity by 2035 to power its AI data centers.

Piper Sandler noted that Oklo is one of the few vertically integrated developers positioned to capture AI-driven load growth as the industry moves toward commercial deployment.

Meanwhile, the analyst initiated coverage of rival X-Energy Inc. (XE) with a ‘Sell’ rating and a price target of $9 per share, implying a downside of about 48% from its last close. Piper Sandler said that the firm’s asset-light business model leaves customers bearing the risk of its novel reactor technology.

What’s The Broader Street View On OKLO?

According to Koyfin data, OKLO has a 12-month average price target of $78.69, implying nearly 85% upside from current levels.

Of the 26 analysts covering the company, 16 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on its stock, while the rest have a ‘Hold’ rating.

OKLO Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, one user said, “$OKLO I took my profit. Too much bouncing off resistance for me.”

Another user shared a price chart, saying, “Havent looked at $OKLO in a few months, checked in on it today and see it is setup perfectly to squeeze.”

OKLO stock is down more than 45% this year.

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