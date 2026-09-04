OpenAI’s latest model launches with tougher cybersecurity safeguards as the AI race with Anthropic intensifies.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman said GPT-6 Astra could mark the arrival of artificial general intelligence.

The model will initially be limited to companies in OpenAI’s Daybreak cybersecurity program before wider access rolls out.

Astra arrives days after Anthropic launched Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1, with both companies claiming leadership in advanced AI capabilities.

OpenAI on Thursday released GPT-6 Astra, its latest artificial intelligence model, with President Greg Brockman calling it a “generational leap” and saying it could eventually be viewed as the arrival of artificial general intelligence, or AGI.

The model is launching in phases, with a limited group of companies in OpenAI’s application-based cybersecurity program, Daybreak, getting initial access before a wider rollout in the coming days, Axios reported.

Brockman Says Astra Could Mark AGI Arrival

Speaking at a Thursday press briefing, Brockman said that, looking back several years, people may identify the current period as the point when AGI was created.

“If we fast-forward a couple of years, and we look back and say, ‘When was it, really, that AGI was created?’ I think it’s going to be about this time, and I think it might be about this model,” Brockman said, according to another report in The Verge.

He added, “For me personally, I do think we’re there … I think it’s not unreasonable to feel that we are now in the AGI era.”

OpenAI described Astra as “the world’s most intelligent and aligned model.”

Astra Gets New Cybersecurity Safeguards

OpenAI said in a statement earlier this week that Astra is the first model designated as meeting its “critical cybersecurity capability threshold.” The company has also added additional safeguards to the model following the Hugging Face breach.

OpenAI said it believes the new safeguards “sufficiently minimize the risk of severe harm for release,” while promising that Astra’s capabilities will not lead to a repeat of its models hacking a rival company’s internal systems.

Phased Rollout Begins

Astra will first be available to a limited set of organizations participating in OpenAI’s Daybreak Access program. The model will then be available “in the coming days” to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers, as well as API developers, Axios reported.

OpenAI And Anthropic Race For AI Leadership

Astra’s release comes just days after rival Anthropic released its latest models, Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1, which it said push new frontiers in scientific, coding, and reasoning tasks.

Both companies have positioned their latest models as world-leading AI systems. While OpenAI reportedly called Astra “the world’s most intelligent and aligned model,” Anthropic described Fable 5.1 as a model that “sets a new standard for coding, knowledge work, and long-running problem-solving tasks.”

OpenAI Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for OPEAZZX was ‘bullish,’ at the time of writing on Thursday.

Also Read: Pentagon Calls Anthropic A ‘Supply Chain Risk’ — A Day After Commerce Secretary Backs AI Firm

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