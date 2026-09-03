Victoria’s Secret & Co. raised its full-year sales and operating income guidance as turnaround strategy gains momentum.

Victoria's Secret raised its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue target to a range of $7.1 billion to $7.18 billion, buoyed by multi-brand demand and operational improvements.

Net sales climbed 10% to $1.61 billion, just missing Wall Street estimates and a slowdown from the 15% growth seen last quarter.

The company forecast revenue of $1.57 billion to $1.6 billion for Q3, in line with average estimates of $1.57 billion.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSXY) delivered a sharp increase in second-quarter profits and raised its full-year financial outlook, demonstrating that its corporate turnaround plan continues to gain traction.

However, shares of the intimate apparel maker plummeted 15% on Thursday, marking its worst day in nearly 18 months, as net revenue slightly trailed Wall Street projections and sequential growth faltered.

VSXY Q2 Highlights

For the second quarter ended August 1, 2026, Victoria’s Secret reported net sales of $1.61 billion, representing a 10% increase from $1.45 billion recorded during the same period in the previous year. Total comparable sales across store and digital channels rose 9% during the period.

The retailer logged net income of $183 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, up substantially from $16.2 million, or $0.20 per share, in the second quarter of 2025, comfortably beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 per share tracked by Fiscal.ai.

Chief Executive Officer Hillary Super attributed the operational momentum to broad-based execution across the business. She noted that the company's Path to Potential strategy is delivering results through stronger brand relevance, an expanding customer file, and market share gains as product offerings, brand identity, and storytelling align effectively.

Q2 Sales Falls Marginally Short Of Investor Expectations

Despite the earnings beat and double-digit revenue expansion, Q2 sales fell just short of the $1.62 billion expected by Wall Street analysts.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Victoria’s Secret plans to scale up its strategic marketing investments to broaden its reach and deepen customer connections. Future growth initiatives include new product innovations, high-profile partnerships, an upcoming docuseries titled Angels Among Us, and an expanded edition of its flagship Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Full-Year And Q3 Outlook

Victoria’s Secret updated its financial outlook for the full year and provided targets for the third quarter. For fiscal year 2026, the company upgraded its net sales forecast to a range of $7.10 billion to $7.18 billion, up from the previously communicated range of $7.03 billion to $7.13 billion, compared to $6.55 billion reported in fiscal 2025.

Analysts polled by Fiscal.ai forecast sales of $7.14 billion. For the third quarter of 2026, Victoria's Secret projects net sales between $1.57 billion and $1.60 billion, compared to $1.47 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

VSXY Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock soared 800% compared to the previous session.

Retail traders are looking at the recent drop as a buying opportunity.

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VSXY stock gained 36.5% year-to-date.

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