Three abstracts evaluating SLS009 have been accepted for poster presentations at the AACR Conference on Pancreatic Cancer later in September.

Sellas initially developed the therapy for acute myeloid leukemia and has since expanded it for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The biotech firm expects to post topline results from a Phase 2 trial of SLS009 in AML in Q4.

SLS009 blocks CDK9, a protein involved in cancer-cell survival and growth.

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) was in the spotlight on Wednesday after the retail-favorite biotech firm said it will present new preclinical data on its experimental drug SLS009 to treat pancreatic cancer.

Three abstracts evaluating SLS009, also known as Tambiciclib, have been accepted for poster presentations at the AACR Conference on Pancreatic Cancer in San Diego from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28. The studies were conducted with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

At the time of writing, SLS shares traded 0.5% higher.

SLS009: Beyond Acute Myeloid Leukemia

SLS009 blocks CDK9, a protein involved in cancer-cell survival and growth. While initially developed for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), Sellas has since expanded the drug’s development to treat pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Last month, Alliance Global analyst James Molloy said SLS009 appeared to be leading the “CDK9 race” and could eventually have applications beyond AML.

The research remains preclinical, meaning SLS009 has not yet demonstrated efficacy in patients with pancreatic cancer.

Sellas’ CEO Angelos Stergiou highlighted that pancreatic cancer is one of the most difficult solid tumors to treat. “We look forward to sharing these findings with the pancreatic cancer research community and discussing their potential implications for the further development of SLS009 in solid tumors,” Stergiou added.

Investors Eye Two Major AML Catalysts

For now, SLS009’s main clinical focus remains AML. Sellas has enrolled 28 patients in an 80-patient Phase 2 trial in newly diagnosed AML and expects topline results in the fourth quarter of 2026.

However, investors are keeping a keen eye on the larger catalyst – the final analysis of Sellas’ Phase 3 REGAL trial of Galinpepimut-S, or GPS, in AML patients in second complete remission.

The study has recorded 78 of the 80 deaths needed to trigger the final analysis. The trial was designed around a median overall survival target of 12.6 months for GPS versus eight months for the control group.

Retail Remains Bullish On SLS

Despite the slump, retail sentiment surrounding SLS on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user said Sellas has “two aces up its sleeve” in reference to SLS009 and GPS.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said the value of SLS009 is ‘tremendous.’

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has surged more than 211% so far in 2026.

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