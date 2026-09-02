Leveraged and Inverse Daily ETFs Expected to Begin Trading on Cboe Shortly After Anthropic's Highly Anticipated IPO<

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradr ETFs, a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Tradr 2X Long Anthropic Daily ETF (Cboe: ANTT) and the Tradr 2X Short Anthropic Daily ETF (Cboe: ANTZ). Once the registration statement becomes effective, the funds are expected to begin trading on Cboe shortly after Anthropic completes its initial public offering.

ANTT will seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily percentage change in the common stock of Anthropic, while ANTZ will seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of -200% of the daily percentage change in the common stock of Anthropic, in each case for a single day only.

"ANTT and ANTZ let traders trade their view in a single ticker"

"The Anthropic IPO is shaping up to be one of the largest and most closely watched AI-related public offerings to date, one that will generate strong conviction on every trading desk and in every trading community we serve," said Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs. "Whether traders believe in the Anthropic story or question the valuation, ANTT and ANTZ are designed to let them trade their view in a single ticker, around the listing and every trading day beyond it. Moments like this are exactly what Tradr's lineup was built for."

Tradr's product line currently includes 83 leveraged ETFs, which can be accessed through most brokerage platforms and allow investors to avoid the hassle of using margin and the complexity of options trading. The firm continues its mission of providing sophisticated investors with innovative trading tools that enhance their ability to express market views with precision and efficiency.

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged ETFs, please visit www.tradretfs.com.

Click to download the Pre-Effective Prospectus.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.<

About Tradr ETFs

Tradr ETFs are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Tradr ETFs are for sophisticated investors and professional traders with high conviction views and are very different from most other ETFs. The Funds are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles and pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking inverse and leveraged investment results; (c) for short ETFs, understand the risk of shorting; (d) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than the specified reset period and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than its benchmark over periods other than that period.

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and their reference security. The Funds seek leveraged investment results for a specific period (daily, monthly or quarterly). The exact exposure of an investment in the Fund intra-period will depend upon the movement of the reference security from the end of the prior period until the time of investment by the investor.

The Fund will not attempt to position its portfolio to ensure it does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, investors in a Fund that seeks two times daily performance would lose all of their money if the Fund's underlying security moves more than 50% in a direction adverse to the Fund on a given trading day.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of the full principal value. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Principal risks and other important risks may be found in the prospectus. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.tradretfs.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI001044

SOURCE Tradr ETFs