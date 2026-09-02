Digital assets are moving deeper into the G20 policy agenda as members balance innovation with regulation and financial stability.

G20 members backed “clear pathways” for responsible digital-asset innovation while recognizing its potential to support economic growth.

The group said crypto and digital finance rules should evolve without weakening financial stability or trust in payment systems.

Stablecoins and cross-border payments remain in focus, with the G20 awaiting Financial Stability Board findings and backing wider use of ISO 20022.

The G20 meeting in North Carolina put digital assets more firmly on the global policy discussion, with finance ministers and central bank governors recognizing their potential to support economic growth and backing clearer regulatory pathways for the industry.

In the latest statement by G20 Chair, U.S. President Donald Trump, the economic forum highlighted the "transformative role” of digital financial innovation, including digital assets, in supporting broad-based economic growth. At the same time, members stressed the need to preserve financial stability and confidence in monetary and payment systems.

The push towards clearer rules came as 21 international banks, including Goldman Sachs (GS), Citi (C) and Bank of America (BoFA), stated that they plan to establish their earlier announced stablecoin enterprise in the second half of 2026.

Stablecoins And Cross-Border Payments In Focus

Stablecoins were also included in the G20’s upcoming policy work. The group said it is awaiting the Financial Stability Board's findings on the cross-border implications of global stablecoin arrangements, including possible challenges around data availability and oversight.

Members also backed further improvements to cross-border payments, including longer operating hours for large-value payment systems and wider adoption of the harmonized ISO 20022 messaging standard.

The latest language places digital assets, stablecoins, and blockchain-based payments more firmly within discussions among the world’s largest economies, while keeping regulation and financial stability at the center of the debate.

The statement also follows an earlier push from the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said supporting a “vibrant digital assets ecosystem” would be one of the priorities of the US G20 Track.

Still, the group made clear that innovation should not come at the expense of financial stability, saying regulators should continue updating their frameworks as new technologies and financial products develop.

21 Major Banks Target 2027 For Launch

In a statement on Tuesday, the bank consortium set a deadline to establish the company in the second half of 2026, with launch to market scheduled for the first half of 2027, while maintaining compliance with both the U.S. GENIUS Act and the EU’s MiCA framework built in from the start.

This comes after an initial group of 10 banks announced in October 2025 that they would explore the issuance of a 1:1 reserve-backed form of digital money that provides a stable payment asset available on public blockchains.

Circle’s (CRCL) price, the issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, fell by over 1% during pre-market hours amid broader market weakness. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around CRCL remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

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