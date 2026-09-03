For its fiscal second quarter, Planet Labs expects revenue of $102 million to $107 million, compared with $73.4 million a year earlier.

Wall Street expects an adjusted loss of $0.02 per share, according to Fiscal.ai.

Planet Labs signed a seven-figure, one-year contract with a European defense and intelligence customer for its Planet Mosaics product.

Berenberg recently said that it expects AI-based growth opportunities for Planet Labs.

Shares of Planet Labs (PL) crashed more than 9% to their lowest level in over eight months on Thursday, as investors awaited the company’s second-quarter results later in the day.

For its fiscal second quarter, Planet guided for revenue of $102 million to $107 million, compared with $73.4 million a year earlier. The company also expects a gross margin of 52% to 55% and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between break-even and $5 million.

Wall Street expects revenue of $104.22 million and an adjusted loss of $0.02 per share, according to Fiscal.ai, narrower than the $0.03 loss reported a year earlier.

AI Demand In Focus

On Wednesday, Berenberg initiated coverage of the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and $25 price target. Analyst Michael Filatov highlighted Planet’s ability to image the Earth’s landmass daily and its eight-year imagery archive, which would be difficult for competitors to recreate.

Planet has a 12-month consensus price target of $38.73, implying roughly 109% upside from the current level. Eight of the 12 analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ rating, three have a ‘Hold’ rating, and one has a ‘Sell’ rating, according to Koyfin.

PL’s Partnerships Across Europe And Africa

On Thursday, Planet Labs announced a seven-figure, one-year agreement with a European defense and intelligence customer for its Planet Mosaics product and professional services. Planet Mosaics combines multiple satellite images into a single map.

It recently signed a launch agreement with Isar Aerospace for its next-generation Pelican satellites and launched its first national program in Africa with the Rwandan government. The Rwanda program will use Planet’s satellite data for agriculture, forest monitoring, urban planning and disaster response.

Retail Remains ‘Extremely Bullish’

Despite the decline, retail sentiment for PL on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user expects the stock to crash to below $15 after the earnings.

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Another user expects the stock to “skyrocket” if the results are great.

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PL shares are down 7.4% so far in 2026.

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