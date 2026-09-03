The idea of the project is to build a virtual power plant that connects thousands of smaller energy resources such as home batteries and smart appliances

Google is expected to fund the project.

The companies will connect nearly 21,000 existing home-energy devices to the program.

The idea behind the project is to reduce strain on the grid and free up capacity.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) is teaming up with Alphabet’s Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), Sunrun (RUN), and Carrier Global (CARR), among others, for a new project that could turn thousands of homes into one coordinated source of grid capacity in California.

The California-based utility firm unveiled SHARE (Smart Home Assets for Reliability and Efficiency) on Thursday, in a bid to tackle rising electricity demand from data centers and electric vehicles.

At the time of writing, PCG and GOOG shares were up 0.5%, TSLA stock rose 1.9%, CARR edged 0.2% lower, while RUN stock was little changed.

SHARE To Connect 21,000 Home Energy Devices

The idea is to build a virtual power plant (VPP) that connects thousands of smaller energy resources such as home batteries and smart appliances. Instead of building a conventional power plant to meet a few hours of peak demand, a VPP can shift power supply from connected batteries. The combined effect can reduce grid strain and free up capacity, PCG said.

Under the SHARE program, Tesla, Sunrun and Renew Home will help connect nearly 21,000 existing home energy devices. Carrier will provide new battery-enabled heat pumps that can store and shift electricity consumption, while PG&E will plan, analyze, and validate customer impacts, system performance, and overall long-term benefits. Google is expected to fully fund the program.

“Home energy devices hold enormous, untapped capacity that can meaningfully improve affordability and reliability for all Californians. This initiative unlocks that potential while giving customers an opportunity to share in the economic benefits of helping improve their local grid,” said Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun.

Tesla Cybercab Event In Focus

The announcement comes on a busy day for Tesla, which is set to hold its highly anticipated Cybercab launch event in Austin, Texas.

For PG&E, the project follows a turbulent stretch for investors. PCG shares have crashed nearly 20% since Senate Bill 492, a wildfire bill, was introduced last weekend. The bill makes publicly traded utilities responsible for related liabilities. The utility firm recently cut its full-year 2027 capital spending by $2 billion to $11.4 billion.

Retail Sees ‘Solid Tailwinds’ For PCG

Retail sentiment for PCG on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes, while sentiment for TSLA turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

One user expects grid investments and demand growth to be a “solid tailwind” for PCG.

View this Stocktwits post

Both TSLA and PCG shares have declined roughly 18% so far in 2026. GOOGL shares have gained around 6%, CARR has climbed 8%, while RUN has crashed nearly 54%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<