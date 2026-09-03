True Nexus and Pasqal reach a first milestone in making protein functionality visible on neutral-atom quantum computing — opening a new frontier for the global protein economy, and advancing Saudi Arabia's quantum ambition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL), a global provider of neutral-atom quantum computers, and True Nexus, a computational intelligence company focused on making protein functionality programmable for real-world food applications, today announced a major milestone in their collaboration: the successful use of Pasqal’s neutral-atom quantum technology to encode selected protein structures relevant to the molecular mechanisms that drive protein gelation — the process that turns liquids into gels and gives foods their structure and texture.

The milestone marks a first, decisive step toward making protein functionality, one of the most valuable and least understood properties in the global food and biotech economy, computationally accessible and, ultimately, programmable.

Proteins are the foundation of the modern food economy, and one of its greatest unsolved problems. Their commercial value rests not on their sequence but on their functionality: how they gel, bind, foam and give texture. For decades, that functionality has resisted design. Industry could read a protein’s sequence, yet the deeper chemistry that determines how a protein behaves under real-world conditions remained extremely difficult to model computationally — discoverable only through slow, costly trial and error at the bench. It is why, despite twenty years of effort and billions in investment, plant proteins have not consistently matched animal proteins across key functionalities associated with gelatin, dairy, egg and meat applications, leaving an entire industry to build on a layer it could not see.

True Nexus and Pasqal are now bridging that gap. By combining AI-driven protein intelligence with Pasqal’s neutral-atom quantum technology, the collaboration is laying the foundation to understand how proteins form gels — and how that behavior could ultimately be controlled. The work aims to uncover the link between protein structure and function, opening new possibilities for the design of new, better-performing proteins. The prize is a market of global scale: protein demand is projected to approach USD 1 trillion by 2030, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, with plant-based, halal and regionally grown sources still largely untapped for want of a design tool.

“Encoding real protein structures on our neutral-atom processors shows how quantum can move from the lab toward the problems that matter to industry and to nations,” said Mark Armstrong, CCO EMEA of Pasqal. “Protein functionality is exactly the kind of high-value, classically hard challenge neutral-atom technology is built for.”

A flagship for the Kingdom’s quantum ambition

For the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the milestone is a flagship demonstration of applied quantum technology with national significance. Delivered through MCIT (Ministry of Communications and Information Technology), it shows how the Kingdom could turn quantum from a research capability into a real industrial engine. Beyond advancing food security and a central position in the future protein economy, it points to a broader ambition: establishing Saudi Arabia as a leader in AI and quantum applied to life sciences and biotechnology, in direct support of Vision 2030.

The same approach is designed to reach well beyond food. The computational engine at the heart of the collaboration could be directed at other strategic sectors — from energy and the environment to drug discovery, materials science and finance — under a proposed MCIT-led initiative, the Saudi Quantum DeepTech Foundry, positioning the Kingdom as a global hub for quantum applied to the problems that matter most.

“This is the moment protein functionality stops being a mystery and starts becoming designable. Together with Pasqal, we are bringing the chemistry that governs how proteins behave onto neutral-atom quantum hardware, opening a new path to understand, predict and ultimately design protein functionality.” said Dominik Grabinski, Chief Executive Officer of True Nexus. “This can change what is possible for the future protein economy.”

Contacts

Investors

investors@pasqal.com

Media

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About Pasqal

Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL) helps organizations tackle problems that are difficult or impossible to solve with conventional computing methods alone. Founded in 2019 on Nobel Prize–winning research, Pasqal builds and operates neutral-atom quantum computers, delivered with a full software stack, for industry, science, and governments. Pasqal’s production-ready systems are available both on-premises and through the cloud, enabling organizations to harness quantum computing without requiring in-house quantum expertise. A single hardware platform supports analog workloads today and is designed to evolve toward fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future.

Headquartered in France with operations globally, Pasqal’s quantum computing systems are used by customers across energy, financial services and advanced materials to address complex challenges. Pasqal’s customers include Saudi Aramco, Crédit Agricole CIB, LG Electronics and supported by partnerships with NVIDIA and IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network).

About True Nexus

True Nexus is a Saudi deep-technology company building the computational intelligence to make protein functionality understandable, predictable, and ultimately designable. By pairing artificial intelligence with quantum technology, True Nexus enables ingredient players to move beyond trial and error and develop proteins that perform consistently in real-world applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

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These statements are based on current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. They are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on as a guarantee, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of Pasqal. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and assumptions regarding Pasqal’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political, social and business conditions; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations; risks related to Pasqal’s indebtedness; the risk from Pasqal pursuing an emerging technology, facing significant technical challenges and the potential that it may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; Pasqal’s reliance on strategic partners and other third parties; Pasqal’s ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Pasqal does not know or currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Pasqal’s expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. While Pasqal may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Pasqal specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

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