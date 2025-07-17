Knightscope stated that the deal with Palantir follows growing calls from Washington regarding the need for a National Robotics Strategy, aimed at strengthening U.S. competitiveness in automation and securing public safety infrastructure.

Palantir’s (PLTR) stock edged 0.8% higher after the opening bell on Thursday after the company announced it has signed a two-year agreement with robotics company Knightscope (KSCP).

The shares reached an all-time high of $152.64, nearly doubling in value this year, and the company’s market value surpassed that of Home Depot (HD) and Bank of America (BAC) to break into the top 25 largest companies after doubling in value this year. According to a post on X by market watcher StockMKTNewz, this is the first time that Palantir has broken into the top 25 most valuable companies.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Palantir’s stock has remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past three months.

Meanwhile, Knightscope’s stock jumped nearly 9% on Wednesday morning, and retail sentiment rose within the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

Under the deal, Knightscope will run its software within Palantir’s AWS GovCloud clusters. The system is configured to meet federal compliance requirements through accredited infrastructure, continuous monitoring, and quarterly third-party reviews.

The arrangement also accelerates Knightscope’s path to FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5 authorization – key certifications required to deploy AI-powered safety systems in federal settings.

“This agreement represents a transformational step forward in our federal strategy,” said Knightscope CEO William Santana Li. Through Palantir’s FedStart offering, Knightscope said it is positioned to expand its footprint across federal agencies.

It added that the deal follows broader discussions in Washington about the need for a National Robotics Strategy, aimed at strengthening U.S. competitiveness in automation and securing public safety infrastructure.

Palantir has been raking up government contracts since President Donald Trump won his second term in office. It has reportedly won over $113 million in federal funding since his inauguration.

The company is also among Wedbush analyst Dan Ives’ top 5 tech picks going into the second quarter (Q2) earnings.

