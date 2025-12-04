Year Ender 2025: IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars; Two New Comers Join The List
Year Ender 2025: IMDb has released its list of the most popular Indian stars of 2025. The names in the top 10 might just blow your mind. The first, second spots are taken by the lead stars of the film Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda
Most Popular Stars Ahaan Panday - Aneet Padda
In the list of most popular stars of 2025 released by IMDb, the lead stars of the film Saiyyara are at the top. Ahaan Panday is at number one and Aneet Padda is at number two.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan is also on IMDb's list of most popular stars of 2025. He is at number three. His film Sitare Zameen Par, released this year, performed well.
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter is at number four on IMDb's list of most popular stars of 2025. His film Homebound, released this year, was well-liked.
Lakshya Lalwani
Lakshya Lalwani's name is also on IMDb's list of most popular stars of 2025. He is at number five. This year, he appeared in the web series The Bads of Bollywood.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna is at number six on IMDb's list of most popular stars. Her films Chhaava and Thama, released this year, were quite popular.
Kalyani Priyadarshan
South actress Kalyani Priyadarshan is also on IMDb's list of most popular stars of 2025. She is at number seven. Her film Loka Chapter 1 caused a stir at the box office this year.
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri's name is also on IMDb's list of most popular stars. She is at number eight on the list. This year, she appeared in the film Dhadak 2.
Rukmini Vasanth-Rishab Shetty
Rukmini Vasanth and Rishab Shetty are also on IMDb's list. Rukmini is at number 9 and Rishab is at 10. Their film Kantara Chapter 1 became this year's highest-grossing film.
