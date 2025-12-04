- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai Schools Shut Today as Cyclone Ditwah Brings Persistent Rain
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Persistent rains from Cyclone Ditwah have forced school closures in Chennai and nearby districts. Though the system is weakening, intermittent showers, cloudy skies, and local disruptions are expected to continue
Schools Shut as Rains Disrupt Daily Life
Heavy and continuous rainfall triggered by Cyclone Ditwah has led authorities in Chennai and Tiruvallur to close schools for the day. Several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry remain waterlogged, and routine activities continue to face interruptions as a precautionary response to the unstable weather.
Cyclone Weakens but Rainfall Likely to Continue
According to IMD, the storm system is slowly drifting southwest along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within a day. Despite the weakening trend, districts such as Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai are still experiencing repeated heavy showers as the residual system moves inland.
Statewide Forecast Suggests Steady Showers Ahead
From December 5 to 9, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated across Tamil Nadu, with a few pockets likely to see heavier spells. Chennai will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius and the possibility of thunderstorms. Authorities have advised residents to stay cautious, avoid flooded areas, and follow local updates as intermittent rain is expected through the week.
