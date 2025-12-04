- Home
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for Dec 4. Expect a cloudy day with a max temp of 27°C and a min of 19°C. Find out sunrise/sunset times and wind speed.
Hyderabad Weather on Thursday
Hyderabad is expected to have a cloudy day on Thursday, December 4. The sky will stay mostly covered, limiting sunshine and keeping conditions mild. The day will feel cold in the early and late hours.
Max temperature: 27°C
Min temperature: 19°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 27°C, while the minimum will be close to 19°C. This brings a cool start in the morning and a gentle, comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be around 28°C. Even with the cloud cover, the day may feel slightly warmer during midday but still easy to manage.
On December 4, the sun will rise at around 6:31 am and set at about 5:40 pm, giving the city more than eleven hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the east will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will help maintain the mild conditions and add a bit of coolness during early hours.
