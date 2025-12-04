Image Credit : Getty

Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to experience light rain on Thursday (4 December) as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies for the city.

While no weather alert has been issued, residents can expect misty mornings, a cool breeze, and a noticeable drop in minimum temperatures, which may fall to around 18°C.

The city’s weather pattern is expected to remain mild yet pleasant, with cloud cover dominating most parts of the day.