Bengaluru is expected to see light showers and cloudy skies on Thursday, with temperatures dipping to around 18°C. IMD forecasts misty mornings and mild conditions, while coastal and interior Karnataka may receive light to moderate rain.
Light Rain Likely In Bengaluru On Thursday
Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to experience light rain on Thursday (4 December) as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies for the city.
While no weather alert has been issued, residents can expect misty mornings, a cool breeze, and a noticeable drop in minimum temperatures, which may fall to around 18°C.
The city’s weather pattern is expected to remain mild yet pleasant, with cloud cover dominating most parts of the day.
Cooler Conditions And Air Quality
Moderate rain is likely in some neighbourhoods, accompanied by temperatures hovering around 21°C. Humidity levels may reach up to 87%, with winds blowing at approximately 18.4 km/h. The day’s temperature range is expected to stay between 25°C and 19°C.
Air quality will remain in the ‘Good’ category, with AQI values ranging between 20 and 80, ensuring comfortable outdoor conditions for most citizens.
Rain Forecast For Coastal Karnataka
Coastal districts are set to witness varying intensities of rain. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi may see moderate showers along with occasional thunder, while Uttara Kannada is expected to record lighter rain in isolated pockets.
Kodagu, Udupi and the Ghats of Dakshina Kannada may also receive light to moderate thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 3 mm to 30 mm across different locations.
Light Showers Across Interior Regions
In the south interior region, districts including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru are likely to record light to moderate rainfall at intervals throughout the day.
Light showers are also possible in Ballari, Vijayanagara, Chitradurga and Davanagere. Weather observers have indicated the possibility of scattered rain in Kolar, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and other surrounding regions, with rainfall intensity varying by locality.
