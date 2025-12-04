Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Weekend Temperature To Drop? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A change in weather is coming at the start of December. According to the Alipore weather office forecast, the mercury in Kolkata could drop to 15 degrees over the weekend. Check Full Forecast Here
Kolkata Winter
The weather has changed since the beginning of December. Great news for winter lovers in the first week of December. It will get really cold over the weekend. The weather office just gave a big update.
Temperature To Drop
The Alipore weather office reports the mercury will drop gradually starting today. The winter chill will be felt from the weekend as north winds pick up. Kolkata's temperature may hit 15 degrees.
Cold Wave
The mercury drop was stalled by a western disturbance and Cyclone Ditwar. The cyclone has weakened, leading to dry weather. A cold wave alert is active in Punjab and Maharashtra.
Kolkata's Temperature Expected To Drop
Winter is setting in across Bengal, with Kolkata's temperature expected to drop to 15 degrees. A significant cool down is expected in the next 2-3 days, leading to a chilly weekend.
North Bengal
North Bengal will also get cold, with Darjeeling's temperature possibly dropping to 6 degrees. After a brief warm spell, winter is returning to Bengal, having first arrived in mid-November.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.