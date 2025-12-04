Image Credit : X/@BCCI

Team India had an outing to forget as they suffered a four-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayanan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, December 4.

After posting a total of 358/9 in 50 overs, Team India failed to defend it as South Africa chased down the 359-run target with four balls to spare. Aiden Markram was the star performer for the Proteas with his 101-run knock, while Matthew Breetzke (68), Dewald Brevis (54), skipper Temba Bavuma (46), and Corbin Bosch (29*) made significant contributions to the Proteas’ run chase.

As Team India allowed South Africa to level the three-match series 1-1, let’s take a look at key talking points from the Men in Blue’s defeat in Raipur.