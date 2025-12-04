Image Credit : x

Forecasts suggest that December 5 may bring partly cloudy skies with shallow fog in the morning and persistent cold winds through the day. Minimum temperatures may fall further to 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. Weather specialists stated that no major cyclonic systems are likely to form over the Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal in the next two weeks, while an incoming western disturbance could trigger snowfall over higher Himalayan regions. As a result, cold northerly winds may intensify winter conditions across northern, central and eastern India.