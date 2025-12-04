Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Icy Winds To Intensify In NCR; Cold Wave Ahead
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is heading into a sharper winter phase as minimum temperatures drop rapidly over the next few days. Clear skies, icy northwesterly winds and below-normal night temperatures intensify the cold across the region
Sharp Fall in Night Temperatures
Weather officials indicated that Delhi-NCR is entering a stronger winter phase, with a rapid dip in night temperatures expected over the next one to two days. Experts noted that the coming nights may feel extremely cold as cold winds strengthen.
Current Weather and Temperature Trends
Over the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded a drop of 2 to 3 degrees in minimum temperatures, while daytime temperatures stayed nearly unchanged at around 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures ranged widely across different zones, from normal to significantly below normal levels. Morning skies remained clear, and northwesterly winds blew at speeds of 10 to 15 kmph.
Today's Forecast for Delhi-NCR
Delhi is likely to see clear skies on December 4, with light morning fog and the possibility of cold-wave conditions in isolated areas. The maximum temperature may settle between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 5 and 7 degrees. Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and Greater Noida are expected to experience similar cold conditions, with slight variations in night temperatures.
Outlook for Tomorrow and Coming Days
Forecasts suggest that December 5 may bring partly cloudy skies with shallow fog in the morning and persistent cold winds through the day. Minimum temperatures may fall further to 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. Weather specialists stated that no major cyclonic systems are likely to form over the Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal in the next two weeks, while an incoming western disturbance could trigger snowfall over higher Himalayan regions. As a result, cold northerly winds may intensify winter conditions across northern, central and eastern India.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.