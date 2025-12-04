Learn how to join the Indian Navy through INA, SSC, or UPSC CDS exam. Discover eligibility, training duration, application process, and career opportunities for aspiring naval officers in India.

How to Join Indian Navy: Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4. India's Navy is a unique blend of technology, adventure, and pride, safeguarding the country's maritime borders. The Navy has always been a dream career for the youth, as it not only offers a fantastic lifestyle but also a chance to serve the nation. Often, students are unsure how to get into the Indian Navy, which exams to take, or where the training takes place. If you also want to join the Indian Navy, here is a simple, step-by-step guide to understand the different paths and processes for joining the Indian Navy.

Entry into the Navy through the Indian Naval Academy (INA)

If your dream is to become a cadet and receive direct naval training, the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kannur, Kerala, is the primary route.

How long is the training at INA?

New cadets must complete 4 years of training here. For graduate candidates, the training is only 22 weeks long.

When will the 118th INAC begin?

The next course is scheduled to start on July 2, 2026.

What is the INA training like?

As soon as the course begins, each trainee is assigned to a squadron. In it, a squadron commander, a divisional officer, and a group of about 40 trainees train together. Here, there is a balanced development of physical fitness, leadership, academics, and naval skills.

How to apply for INA?

Applications for INA are only accepted through the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Joining the Navy through Short Service Commission (SSC)

If you are a graduate and want to pursue the Navy as a professional career, SSC is an excellent option.

Candidates are shortlisted based on their educational qualifications, marks, and other criteria.

Selected candidates are commissioned as Sub-Lieutenants.

After clearing the medical test, training takes place at INA, Ezhimala (Kerala).

Candidates with GS(X) entry may also be given specializations like RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) if required.

Where to fill the form?

The application for SSC entry must also be submitted online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Become an Officer in the Navy through the UPSC CDS Exam

The most popular way to become an officer in the Indian Navy is through the CDS (Combined Defence Services) exam. UPSC conducts this examination twice a year.

Who can take the CDS for the Navy?

UPSC conducts this exam twice a year.

Through CDS, recruitment is done for the Navy, Army, and Air Force.

To join the Navy, you need to pass the CDS exam and then complete the SSB interview and medical process.

When is the next CDS exam?

The next CDS notification will be released on December 10.

The exam date is set for April 12, 2026.

Where to fill the form?

Through the official UPSC site: upsc.gov.in.

A career in the Indian Navy is not just a job, but a journey filled with honor and adventure. You can become a part of the Navy through these three paths: INA, SSC, and CDS. Which path to choose depends on your age, qualifications, and career plan. If you are ready to take on responsibility with the sea, the Navy is the best option for you.