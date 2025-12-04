Discover your horoscope for December 4, 2025. Learn which zodiac signs may gain a raise, travel abroad, or face key opportunities as four powerful yogas shape the day’s fortunes.

Horoscope for 4 December 2025: On December 4, 2025, Aries people may get a loan, and women should take care of their health. Taurus individuals will see an increase in income; they should not share their secrets with anyone. Gemini's love relationships will strengthen, but they will have an unknown fear in their minds. Cancer natives will get a big benefit, and their work efficiency will increase. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope 4 December 2025

If you want a loan for your business, keep your documents ready. Teamwork can help you complete your pending tasks on time. There might be a situation of conflict in your family life over some issue. Women should take special care of their health.

Taurus Horoscope 4 December 2025

Do not share your secret matters with anyone, or people might take undue advantage of it. Your work will be praised at the workplace. There are signs of an increase in income as well. The home environment will be much better than before. Health will improve significantly.

Gemini Horoscope 4 December 2025

Some unwanted expenses may come your way. A little caution from your side can open new paths to success. There will be some unknown fear in your mind. Overthinking can spoil your completed tasks. Love relationships will become stronger.

Cancer Horoscope 4 December 2025

Small traders of this sign may get a big profit today. Students are also likely to get success in competitive exams. Your work efficiency will increase. You will take advantage of your abilities. Opponents will keep a distance from you.

Leo Horoscope 4 December 2025

Today, do not ignore the mistakes of young children. Colleagues at the workplace will be very happy with you. All your tasks will be completed within the deadline today, for which you will receive praise. You will also get a chance to participate in social activities.

Virgo Horoscope 4 December 2025

People of this sign may experience a lack of confidence. They will feel dissatisfied with their own work. You are in dire need of rest. You might make wrong decisions by listening to others. Sugar patients should take special care of their health.

Libra Horoscope 4 December 2025

Avoid eating fried and junk food from outside, otherwise, stomach ailments will trouble you. Do not trust anyone blindly. There might be a dispute with friends over something. You will strongly present your side in business and job. You may get happiness from your children.

Scorpio Horoscope 4 December 2025

Your love life will be much better than before. Your children will obey you. You will be happy to meet old friends. Those who are looking for a job may have their wish fulfilled. There are chances of going on an entertaining trip with friends.

Sagittarius Horoscope 4 December 2025

Senior officials in the job may be impressed by your words. There might be a problem of stomach pain, so take special care of your diet. You may get a big government order in business. You can easily resolve disputed issues today.

Capricorn Horoscope 4 December 2025

Today you can participate in a religious event. There will be concern about the children's future. Old diseases may resurface. A major problem can be solved with the help of friends. Property disputes will be settled. The day will be very auspicious.

Aquarius Horoscope 4 December 2025

Today, the workload will be a bit too much. Broken relationships can be mended. Invest in real estate thoughtfully. Students can get good opportunities to advance in their careers. It is in your best interest to stay away from legal matters.

Pisces Horoscope 4 December 2025

Money-related problems can be solved today. Officials at work will praise your performance. You may hear some good news related to your loved ones. You will participate in social activities. New love relationships may also form.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.