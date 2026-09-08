Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futrum Equities, said in a post on X that a bigger opportunity for the company lies in its fuel cycle.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), American commercial reactors have generated about 90,000 metric tons of spent fuel since the 1950s.

Baloor believes that the bigger opportunity for Oklo may be in turning this into feedstock while reducing reliance on deficient high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU).

The first Aurora at Idaho National Laboratory has received DOE approval of its preliminary safety analysis and is being developed to use recovered EBR-II fuel.

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO) were up more than 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday, with retail-trader sentiment still in the red following the Labor Day long weekend.

Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futrum Equities, said in a post on X that the company's bigger opportunity lies in its fuel cycle.

OKLO Could Benefit From Fuel Cycle

“$OKLO bigger opportunity may be the fuel cycle turning ~90,000 metric tons of stored US nuclear fuel into feedstock while reducing reliance on scarce $LEU HALEU (high-assay low-enriched uranium),” Baloor said in a post on X.

According to a post from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), American commercial reactors have generated about 90,000 metric tons of spent fuel since the 1950s.

HALEU is a specialized nuclear fuel enriched to contain between 5% and 20% uranium-235. As per the DOE, advanced nuclear reactors need HALEU for its energy density, as a higher concentration of uranium-235 allows more fission energy to be packed into a smaller amount of fuel.

The DOE has also said HALEU is not currently available from domestic suppliers, and supply gaps could delay the deployment of advanced reactors.

The Opportunity For Oklo

Oklo is working on developing nuclear-fuel recycling alongside its Aurora fast reactors. Its planned Tennessee facility aims to recover usable uranium and transuranic material from spent nuclear fuel and manufacture it into new fuel, reducing waste volume and longevity, the company has said.

The company’s Aurora powerhouses are fast-fission reactors that are designed to run on fresh or recycled fuel, with current designs capable of producing up to 75 MWe and operating for up to 10 years between refueling.

The first Aurora at Idaho National Laboratory has received DOE approval of its preliminary safety analysis and is being developed to use recovered EBR-II fuel.

“That gives Oklo a way to monetize both power and recovered isotopes, making business much broader than simply selling electricity from reactors,” Baloor added in his post.

OKLO Stock: Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKLO stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

However, one bullish user said, “$OKLO ready to open green.”

Another user said, “$OKLO shorts=cooked.”

OKLO stock is down nearly 47% in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<