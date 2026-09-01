Nio expects Q3 revenue between RMB33.29 billion and RMB34.05 billion, up 52.7% to 56.2% from last year.

Nio expects to deliver between 108,000 and 111,000 vehicles in Q3, representing growth between 24% and 27.5%.

Nio delivered 35,836 vehicles in August, up 14.5%.

Diluted earnings came in at RMB0.01 per ADS, compared with Wall Street expectations for a loss of RMB0.30 per ADS.

Nio Inc. (NIO) American depositary shares fell in premarket trading on Tuesday after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker’s second-quarter revenue came in below Wall Street expectations, overshadowing a surprise profit and sharply higher vehicle margins. However, CFO Stanley Yu Qu said the company remains confident it will achieve its full-year operating targets.

If the levels hold after the opening bell, NIO ADS would fall to a fresh 52-week low.

Nio’s Q2 Revenue Falls Short But Growing Margin Boosts Bottom Line

Nio reported total revenue of RMB32.14 billion ($4.74 billion), up 69.1% year-over-year. However, the figure came in below Wall Street estimates of RMB33.28 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Still, the EV maker posted a surprise profit. Diluted earnings came in at RMB0.01 per ADS, compared with Wall Street expectations for a loss of RMB0.30 per ADS.

Vehicle sales jumped 80.1% from a year earlier to RMB29.06 billion, while vehicle margin improved sharply to 18.5% from 10.3% a year ago. The margin was slightly below the 18.8% reported in the first quarter.

Nio CFO Confident In Full-Year Operating Targets

CFO Stanley Yu Qu said Nio maintained a positive operating profit during the quarter, helping increase its cash reserves and strengthen its financial position.

“With our solid, comprehensive systematic capabilities and clear business strategies, we are confident in achieving our full-year operating objectives and delivering high-quality growth,” Qu added.

NIO Guides For More Than 50% Q3 Revenue Growth

For the third quarter, Nio expects to deliver between 108,000 and 111,000 vehicles, representing growth between 24% and 27.5%, while revenue is projected between RMB33.29 billion and RMB34.05 billion, up 52.7% to 56.2% from last year.

The outlook comes as deliveries continue to grow. Nio delivered 35,836 vehicles in August, up 14.5%, including 21,174 Nio-branded vehicles, 8,810 Onvo vehicles and 5,852 Firefly vehicles.

Year-to-date deliveries reached 262,893 vehicles through August, up 57.9% from the same period last year.

Retail Says NIO Setup Is Perfect For H2

Retail sentiment surrounding NIO on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said the annual margin increase was the “most important” update.

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Another user said the setup is perfect for the second half of 2026.

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The stock has declined around 17% so far this year.

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