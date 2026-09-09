With the support of a 2.2-gigawatt power pipeline, the deal is a part of Keel’s transition from Bitcoin mining to AI and HPC data centers.

Keel's Moses Lake data center will get scalable PowerBlocks technology from PowerSecure, according to the agreement.

The system will support peak shaving, reduced grid reliance, and backup resilience, PowerSecure said.

If KEEL shares close in the red, they will have broken their four-day winning streak, which marked an upward move of around 20%.

Shares of Keel Infrastructure (KEEL) edged lower on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, after the company announced an agreement with PowerSecure, a subsidiary of Southern Company (SO).

The deal will give Keel's data center campus in Moses Lake, Washington, a fully integrated backup resilience solution, the company said in a statement. As part of the deal, Keel is converting a site from Bitcoin (BTC) mining to AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

KEEL stock was trading down over 1% in midday trading, in tandem with broader market weakness. If losses hold, the shares will have broken their four-day winning streak, which marked an upward move of around 20%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KEEL remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, while chatter dropped to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

KEEL stock’s single-day gains month-to-date. | Source: Koyfin

What The Deal Covers

PowerSecure will create and deliver a custom backup power solution based on its PowerBlocks platform. These are flexible systems that combine electricity infrastructure, controls, and on-site generators.

The solution is also made to scale with the Moses Lake campus and support peak shaving, in which on-site generation runs during high-demand hours to reduce draw from the grid and help control energy use when the system is busy.

Jim Smith, president of PowerSecure, said, "This project underscores PowerSecure's ability to deliver flexible, resilient energy solutions with speed and precision."

PowerSecure said that the solution was designed and put in place by a combined technical and project delivery team. The partnership was formed earlier in 2026, with both companies agreeing on system requirements and delivery dates.

Alex Brammer, Executive Vice President of Operations at Keel Infrastructure, said that the solution meets the needs for business stability while having the least amount of effect on the grid and the environment.

Exits Bitcoin Mining To Focus On AI And HPC Data Centers

Keel said it has a 2.2-gigawatt power flow, with grid links already set up in Pennsylvania, Washington, and Québec, Canada. Formerly known as Bitfarms, the company moved its headquarters from Canada to Delaware in April, after it rebranded to KEEL on Nasdaq (NDAQ) and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Back in August, the firm fully exited its Bitcoin mining business and moved to its AI and HPC business, citing its solid second-quarter 2026 earnings.

Keel is among the many Bitcoin mining businesses pivoting to AI. Bitcoin’s price has fallen over 10% so far this year, and down nearly 30% in the last 12 months.

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