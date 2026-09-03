Investors are watching Google’s AdTech ruling, while Craig-Hallum remains positive on Magnite and retail traders have become highly bullish as competition could increase.

Craig-Hallum said the Google AdTech case outcome supports independent ad-tech companies, especially supply-side platforms (SSP).

Magnite, the second-largest SSP, could benefit from changes to Google’s dominance.

The firm kept its Buy rating and $28 price target, implying 12.5% upside.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) stock is headed for another week of gains as investors weigh potential benefits from Google’s AdTech antitrust case. Craig-Hallum said the latest development supports independent adtech firms, particularly supply-side platforms, and sees Magnite as a key beneficiary.

Magnite stock edged 0.3% lower overnight, after an 8% jump in the regular session. So far this week, MGNI stock has gained nearly 5%.

Magnite Stands To Benefit From Shifting AdTech Landscape

Craig-Hallum said the latest stage of Alphabet Inc.-owned Google's AdTech monopoly trial broadly matches what the firm expected, although the development arrived several months later than originally projected. The firm said the decision could help independent ad-tech companies, especially supply-side platforms (SSPs) that help publishers sell and manage online advertising without depending heavily on Google.

Magnite ranks as the industry's second-largest SSP by market share, according to Craig-Hallum. The firm believes that position gives Magnite substantial exposure to any business changes that could weaken Google's dominance and redirect advertising activity toward independent providers.

Craig-Hallum maintained a Buy rating on Magnite and assigned the stock a $28 price target, a 12.5% upside potential to the stock’s last closing price, signaling confidence that the company could capture additional opportunity as the digital advertising market evolves.

Google AdTech Ruling Opens Door For More Competition

Google’s online advertising system connects advertisers looking to buy ad space with publishers selling it. The Justice Department argued that Google controls key tools on both sides, forcing publishers to rely on its services and pay high fees.

In April 2025, Judge Brinkema found Google liable for antitrust violations, saying its market power allowed it to charge publishers a fee of about 20%, reducing their advertising revenue.

However, according to the Wall Street Journal report, on Wednesday a federal judge rejected the U.S. Justice Department’s request to break up Google’s online advertising business. Instead, the judge chose less severe measures to limit Google’s control and encourage competition.

With the latest ruling, the key question now is whether the new rules will help other ad-tech companies compete with Google. If they do, advertisers could get more choices, while Google would face greater pressure to compete for their business.

What MGNI Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “The beauty of all this is once remedies are revealed management will have a fiduciary duty to provide projections on the impact on the business as these projections are also what figures into how Google’s feet are held to the fire - no more beating around the bush with statements about generational opportunities.”

Another user said, “As the street digests this over the next day or two and wakes up to the potential a squeeze is definitely on the cards.”

MGNI stock has gained 53% year-to-date.

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