Investors are reassessing PG&E’s restructuring plans and the Chinese EV sector’s profit outlook.

PG&E stock fell to a three-year low of $13.05 as the utility launched a strategic review over California wildfire liability concerns.

Nio stock fell to a yearly low of $3.99 as weaker-than-expected earnings and soft Q3 guidance overshadowed strong revenue growth.

Xpeng stock hit a 52-week low of $11.16, extending weakness from a wider Q2 loss and declining vehicle margins.

PG&E Corp. (PCG), Nio Inc. (NIO) and Xpeng Inc. (XPEV) stocks fell to fresh 52-week lows on Wednesday as investors weighed rising regulatory and financial risks, with PG&E facing wildfire liability uncertainty while Nio and Xpeng grappled with analyst downgrades, margin pressure and cautious outlooks.

PG&E Rethinks Its Financial Structure

PG&E stock reached over a three-year low of $13.05 as the company responded to unresolved wildfire liability concerns in California by reviewing potential changes to its financial and operating structure. The utility’s board formed a four-member committee of independent directors to examine options that could support a more stable, investment-grade business.

The company also plans to postpone $2 billion in capital spending originally scheduled for 2027. That move would bring next year’s planned investment down to $11.4 billion while maintaining commitments under its wildfire safety program. PG&E kept its 2026 Core EPS forecast at $1.64-$1.66 and issued a 2027 range of $1.78-$1.82, but suspended its longer-term capital spending forecast while the review continues.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Nio Faces Profit Concerns

Nio stock hit an annual low of $3.99, coming under pressure despite strong second-quarter revenue growth. Investors focused instead on earnings that fell short of expectations and a softer third-quarter outlook, raising concerns about the company’s growth trajectory through the rest of the year.

Freedom Broker downgraded Nio to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ and reduced its price target to $4 from $7. Bernstein analyst Eunice Lee also lowered her target to $5 from $6 while maintaining a Market Perform rating. Nio is cutting costs by shutting weaker-performing NIO House locations and separating its AI and embodied-intelligence operations to better contain autonomous-driving development expenses. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Xpeng Absorbs Margin Pressure

Xpeng stock also hit a 52-week low of $11.16, extending weakness after its Q2 results showed a net loss of RMB 1.34 billion ($199 million). Vehicle margin fell to 12.1% from 14.3% a year earlier as price reductions and production changes weighed on profit.

Last week JPMorgan and Barclays lowered their Xpeng price targets to $24 and $14, respectively. Meanwhile, the company is pursuing growth beyond electric vehicles. Its robotics business secured more than $900 million at a $6.3 billion valuation, backed by investors including IDG Capital, Tencent and Alibaba, to advance its IRON humanoid robot toward commercial launch by late 2026.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

So far this year, PCG, NIO and XPEV stocks have declined between 17% and 45%.

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