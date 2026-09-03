Rocket Lab maintained its perfect Synspective record, with 16 more missions booked through 2030.

Rocket Lab completed its 94th Electron mission after strong winds forced the company to postpone the “Owl Around The World” launch twice.

Electron successfully deployed Synspective’s latest StriX radar-imaging satellite into a 575-kilometer low-Earth orbit.

CFO Adam Spice plans to sell 140,157 shares valued at about $8.8 million under a Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) snapped a three-session losing streak on Wednesday after the space company completed its 94th Electron mission, with investors appearing to look past a regulatory filing disclosing an $8.77 million share sale by its CFO.

RKLB stock rose 1% on Wednesday to finish the session at $63.10. However, the shares remain on track for their fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Rocket Lab Completes 94th Electron Launch

Rocket Lab launched the “Owl Around The World” mission from its Mahia launch complex in New Zealand after high winds forced the company to postpone the flight twice. The Electron rocket successfully deployed Synspective’s latest StriX satellite into a 575-kilometer low-Earth orbit. The satellite uses synthetic aperture radar to capture images of the Earth’s surface regardless of cloud cover, weather conditions or daylight.

Rocket Lab also developed a payload fairing specifically tailored to the dimensions of the StriX satellite. The company said Electron remains the world’s most frequently launched small orbital rocket.

The mission marked Rocket Lab’s 15th launch of 2026 and 11th successful mission for Synspective, extending its perfect launch record for the Japanese satellite operator. The two companies began working together in 2020 as Synspective sought to build out its constellation of radar-imaging satellites. Another 16 dedicated Electron missions for Synspective remain booked through 2030, giving Rocket Lab a pipeline of repeat business from Synspective.

The order book was expanded in June when Synspective signed on for 17 additional Electron launches. Wednesday’s flight was the first mission completed under the expanded commitment. Rocket Lab’s previous Electron flight, its 93rd overall, deployed another Earth-observation satellite for Japanese customer iQPS in August. Nine more dedicated launches for iQPS are booked through 2030.

Rocket Lab CFO Exercises Options, Plans Sale

Meanwhile, a fresh regulatory filing from late Wednesday showed that Rocket Lab CFO Adam Spice intends to sell 140,157 shares with an aggregate market value of about $8.77 million. Spice acquired the shares on Wednesday through the exercise of stock options. The proposed transaction was arranged under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on June 3.

Spice also sold 56,303 Rocket Lab shares across three transactions in August, generating combined gross proceeds of about $4.45 million, the filing showed. The newly proposed sale represents about 0.02% of Rocket Lab’s 598.4 million outstanding shares.

Additionally, Rocket Lab director Merline Saintil also filed a Form 4 late Wednesday covering the transfer of 261,903 shares to her revocable living trust. After the transfer, Saintil directly owned 2,482 shares and indirectly held 261,903 shares through the trust, according to the filing.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ levels a day ago amid a 39% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of September 2 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$RKLB — Beautiful watching this entire setup unfold. A close above $62.98 would give us a much clearer indication that the reversal is transitioning into something more meaningful.”

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Another user said, “$RKLB don’t let bears fool you into selling….this will hit 200+ by end of 2027 with a successful neutron and iridium acquisition…institutions like Ark buying 32M worth yesterday is very bullish plus once dilution ends for iridium deal the buying support will increase”

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RKLB stock has risen 28% over the past year.

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