MannKind and Rose Pharma are partnering to develop an inhaled weight-loss treatment using the Technosphere dry-powder inhalation technology.

MannKind will help develop the formulation and provide manufacturing support through the completion of a Phase 1b study.

MannKind will receive an equity stake in Rose Pharma and potential royalties on future sales.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The weight-loss drug market has been dominated by injectable GLP-1 therapies, but MannKind (MNKD) is looking at a different approach. MannKind (MNKD) is pushing into the booming GLP-1 weight-loss market, partnering with Rose Pharma to develop an inhaled treatment using its proprietary Technosphere dry-powder inhalation technology.

MNKD shares were up 1.7% at the time of writing in pre-market, tracking a third straight session of gains.

What MannKind Gets From The Rose Pharma Deal

MannKind and Rose Pharma said they will develop ROSE-010 Technosphere. MannKind will help develop the formulation and provide manufacturing support through the completion of a Phase 1b study.

In return, it will receive an equity stake in Rose Pharma and potential royalties on future sales. However, the agreement's financial terms were not disclosed.

Why Rose Pharma’s ROSE-010 Matters

ROSE-010 is designed as a rapid-acting, short-duration treatment. The drug itself has already been evaluated in four human studies. Rose said a previous Phase 2a weight-management study showed reduced calorie intake during meals and weight loss, along with favorable gastrointestinal tolerability.

“An inhaled therapy with a rapid-acting, short-duration profile could provide patients with greater flexibility and a new way to approach weight management. ROSE-010 Technosphere also has potential application in irritable bowel syndrome, where there is significant unmet medical need for pain relief,” said Enda Kenny, CEO of Rose Pharma.

MannKind Has Been Here Before

The GLP-1 field isn’t entirely new to MannKind. More than 16 years ago, the company studied MKC253, an inhaled GLP-1 delivered using Technosphere. However, development was halted after a Phase 1 trial.

MannKind Builds On Recent Inhaled-Drug Win

The deal also comes months after one of MannKind’s biggest recent regulatory victories. In May, the FDA approved the expanded use of MannKind’s inhaled insulin Afrezza to children and adolescents aged six and older with diabetes, making it the first and only inhaled mealtime insulin approved for that age group.

The approval was supported by the Phase 3 INHALE-1 study.

MNKD Stock: Retail Mood

Meanwhile, retail sentiment surrounding MNKD remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

The stock has shed more than 25% of its value so far in 2026.

Also read: Oil Traders Are Reportedly Cutting Back On Long-Term Bets As Iran, Ukraine Wars Rage, Morgan Stanley Says – ‘People Have Been More Precise With Their Risk’

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