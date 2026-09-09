Analog Devices will acquire the firm in an all-cash deal, expected to close before the end of this year.

ADI will pay $1.35 billion upfront in cash, with up to $200 million of additional contingent consideration.

Alif adds AI-native microcontrollers and fusion processors supporting real-time sensor fusion, low-latency inference, and on-device AI.

The acquisition expands ADI’s total addressable market across industrial, data center infrastructure, defense, energy, robotics, digital health, and wearable applications.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is set to acquire Alif Semiconductor in an all-cash transaction as the chipmaker expands its capabilities to deliver “Physical Intelligence,” which enables systems to sense, reason, and act locally in real time.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADI will pay Alif's stockholders $1.35 billion in upfront cash consideration. In addition, ADI may pay an incremental contingent consideration of up to $200 million.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of calendar year 2026.

ADI Adds AI-Native Processing Platform

Analog Devices makes semiconductor and software solutions used in areas including industrial automation, robotics, healthcare, energy, mobility and data centers. Alif Semiconductor develops low-power Edge AI microcontrollers and fusion processors with integrated neural processing units and graphics acceleration.

ADI said combining Alif’s digital processing platform with its capabilities in sensing, signal processing, power, connectivity and application software will help customers build systems that can sense, reason and act locally in real time. Alif’s silicon is already shipping in production and has design wins across consumer and industrial customers.

Deal Expands ADI’s Addressable Markets

The acquisition expands its total addressable market across industrial, data center infrastructure, defense, energy, robotics, digital health and wearable applications. CEO Vincent Roche said AI is increasingly moving beyond data centers into physical systems where power, latency, security and reliability are critical. “This is the next frontier of AI: embodied and deterministic. This is Physical Intelligence in action,” Roche said.

The acquisition also adds Alif’s heterogeneous architecture, which integrates dedicated low-power neural processing, connectivity, security and intelligent power management.

What Retail Investors Think About ADI Stock?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding ADI stock remained ‘bearish’.

Source: Stocktwits

ADI shares were trading marginally in the red in Wednesday's premarket. So far this year, the stock has rallied about 33%, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500, which has risen 11.9% over the same period.

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