The stock is currently trading around $11.88, just above its 52-week low of $11.65.

Li Auto officially launched the new-generation Li MEGA flagship battery-electric MPV on Wednesday.

The only trim is the Home version, priced at RMB 509,800, RMB 50,000 less than the previous version.

On Tuesday, Li Auto said it delivered 37,679 vehicles in August, up 32% from a year earlier and 24% from July’s 30,468.

Shares of Chinese EV maker Li Auto (LI) slipped 0.7% on Wednesday as the company’s second-quarter earnings continued to weigh on the stock despite the launch of a new generation of MEGA multipurpose vehicle on Wednesday.

The stock is currently trading around $11.88, just above its 52-week low of $11.65. It fell 11% in August and has been closing in the red since the start of September

New Li MEGA launched

Li Auto officially launched the new-generation Li MEGA flagship battery-electric MPV on Wednesday. The only trim is the Home version, priced at RMB 509,800, RMB 50,000 less than the previous version. Deliveries start this week, CnEVPost reported.

The report also noted that Li Auto delivered 3,179 units of the MPV from January through July, accounting for just 1.4% of Li Auto's total deliveries during the period, as a vehicle fire in the latter half of 2025 disrupted demand

A right-hand-drive version of the vehicle is planned later this year for markets such as Hong Kong, Macau, and Thailand, CnEVpost added.

August Delivery Numbers

The launch of the new MPV follows a strong August. On Tuesday, Li Auto said it delivered 37,679 vehicles in August, up 32% from a year earlier and 24% from July’s 30,468. Cumulative deliveries reached 1.80 million.

July-plus-August volume is 68,147, so September needs about 27,000-32,000 units to hit Q3 guidance of 95,000–100,000.

Li Auto’s Last Quarter

Q2 results, reported on August 26, remain the overhang. Revenue was RMB 25.7 billion, down 15% year over year. Deliveries were 98,330. Vehicle margin fell to 9.4% from 19.4%, and the company posted a RMB 1.7 billion net loss.

Q3 revenue guidance of RMB 26.6-28.0 billion was well below Street estimates. The company had repurchased about $632 million of stock as of the earnings date, as part of its $1 billion repurchase program.

How Did LI Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LI stock remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from ‘normal’ to ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock would have fallen more this year if not for the share buybacks.

View this Stocktwits post

LI stock has fallen 30% year-to-date.

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